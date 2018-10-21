Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin Dawn Of The Dead 2-Disc CD Set Soundtrack 40th Anniversary Edition

View larger $24.99 $21.57 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





CD SKU: 181021-76736-1

UPC: 4250137274348

Part No: RBL064

Weight: 0.14 lbs

Condition: New

View All: George A. Romero | Goblin items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers | Zombie Films

Studio: Rustblade

Original U.S. Release: May 24, 1979

Item Release Date: June 8, 2018

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Rustblade presents Claudio Simonetti and his Goblin playing and reinterpreting the score of one of the most famous horror movies of all times to celebrate 40 years of the idolised film Dawn of the Dead directed by George Romero and produced by Dario Argento. The music that accompanies the movie is a mix of prog and electronic rock full of tension and magic tribalism. Piercing guitars, Synth orchestration and virtualism give life to thousands of blood thirsty zombies. An unmissable release enriched with a bonus disk of remixes and covers.

Playlists

Disc One

L'alba Dei Morti Viventi

Zombi

At The Safari

Torte In Faccia

Zaratozom

La Caccia

Tirassegno

Oblio

Risveglio

Zombi Sexy

L'Alba Dei Morti Viventi (Live in Tokyo)

Zombi (Live in Tokyo)

Zaratozom (Live in Helsinki)

L'Alba Dei Morti Viventi (Live in Tokyo)

Disc Two

Dawn of The Dead / Zombi By Arcana 13

At The Safari Remixed By Ketvector

La Caccia / Zombi By Stemage

L'alba dei Morti Viventi (Live) By Daemonia

Zombie Zone By Simonetti Horror Project

Zombi Remixed By Autogeddon

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: David Emge | Gaylen Ross | John Rice | Joseph Pilato | Ken Foree | Richard France | Scott H. Reiniger | Tom Savini

Directors: George A. Romero

Project Name: Dawn of the Dead

Contributors: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin

Related Items

Categories

CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Music & Spoken Word | Rustblade | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Zombie Films