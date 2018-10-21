Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin Dawn Of The Dead 2-Disc CD Set Soundtrack 40th Anniversary Edition

$24.99
$21.57
UPC: 4250137274348
Part No: RBL064
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: New
View All: George A. Romero | Goblin items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers | Zombie Films
Studio: Rustblade
Original U.S. Release: May 24, 1979
Item Release Date: June 8, 2018
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Rustblade presents Claudio Simonetti and his Goblin playing and reinterpreting the score of one of the most famous horror movies of all times to celebrate 40 years of the idolised film Dawn of the Dead directed by George Romero and produced by Dario Argento. The music that accompanies the movie is a mix of prog and electronic rock full of tension and magic tribalism. Piercing guitars, Synth orchestration and virtualism give life to thousands of blood thirsty zombies. An unmissable release enriched with a bonus disk of remixes and covers.
Playlists
- Disc One
- L'alba Dei Morti Viventi
Zombi
At The Safari
Torte In Faccia
Zaratozom
La Caccia
Tirassegno
Oblio
Risveglio
Zombi Sexy
L'Alba Dei Morti Viventi (Live in Tokyo)
Zombi (Live in Tokyo)
Zaratozom (Live in Helsinki)
L'Alba Dei Morti Viventi (Live in Tokyo)
- Disc Two
- Dawn of The Dead / Zombi By Arcana 13
At The Safari Remixed By Ketvector
La Caccia / Zombi By Stemage
L'alba dei Morti Viventi (Live) By Daemonia
Zombie Zone By Simonetti Horror Project
Zombi Remixed By Autogeddon
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: David Emge | Gaylen Ross | John Rice | Joseph Pilato | Ken Foree | Richard France | Scott H. Reiniger | Tom Savini
Directors: George A. Romero
Project Name: Dawn of the Dead
Contributors: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
Related Items
Categories
CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Music & Spoken Word | Rustblade | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Zombie Films