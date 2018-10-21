Share Page Support Us
Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin Dawn Of The Dead 2-Disc CD Set Soundtrack 40th Anniversary Edition

CDSKU: 181021-76736-1
UPC: 4250137274348
Part No: RBL064
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: May 24, 1979
Item Release Date: June 8, 2018
Rating: NR
Details

Rustblade presents Claudio Simonetti and his Goblin playing and reinterpreting the score of one of the most famous horror movies of all times to celebrate 40 years of the idolised film Dawn of the Dead directed by George Romero and produced by Dario Argento. The music that accompanies the movie is a mix of prog and electronic rock full of tension and magic tribalism. Piercing guitars, Synth orchestration and virtualism give life to thousands of blood thirsty zombies. An unmissable release enriched with a bonus disk of remixes and covers.

Playlists

  • Disc One
  • L'alba Dei Morti Viventi
    Zombi
    At The Safari
    Torte In Faccia
    Zaratozom
    La Caccia
    Tirassegno
    Oblio
    Risveglio
    Zombi Sexy
    L'Alba Dei Morti Viventi (Live in Tokyo)
    Zombi (Live in Tokyo)
    Zaratozom (Live in Helsinki)
    L'Alba Dei Morti Viventi (Live in Tokyo)
  • Disc Two
  • Dawn of The Dead / Zombi By Arcana 13
    At The Safari Remixed By Ketvector
    La Caccia / Zombi By Stemage
    L'alba dei Morti Viventi (Live) By Daemonia
    Zombie Zone By Simonetti Horror Project
    Zombi Remixed By Autogeddon

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: David Emge | Gaylen Ross | John Rice | Joseph Pilato | Ken Foree | Richard France | Scott H. Reiniger | Tom Savini
Directors: George A. Romero
Project Name: Dawn of the Dead
Contributors: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin

