Frank Henenlotter’s Brain Damage Blu-ray DVD Combo Special Arrow Video Edition

Original U.S. Release: April 15, 1988

Item Release Date: May 9, 2017

Rating: NR

Details

IT’S A HEADACHE FROM HELL!

From Frank Henenlotter, the man behind such cult horror favourites as Basket Case and Frankenhooker, comes Brain Damage – the ultimate head-trip, now finally on Blu-ray! Meet Elmer. He’s your local, friendly parasite with the ability to induce euphoric hallucinations in his hosts. But these LSD-like trips come with a hefty price tag. When young Brian comes under Elmer’s addictive spell, it’s not long before he finds himself scouring the city streets in search of his parasite’s preferred food source – brains! Featuring late TV horror host John Zacherley as the voice of Elmer, Brain Damage boasts some of the most astonishing bad taste gore-gags ever realized, including the notorious “brain-pulling sequence” and a blow-job that ends with a distinctly unconventional climax.

Special Features

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations

Original Mono and 5.1 DTS-HD MA Surround Audio Options

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Isolated Score

Brand new audio commentary by writer-director Frank Henenlotter

Listen to the Light: The Making of Brain Damage - brand new documentary featuring interviews with actor Rick Herbst, producer Edgar Ievins, editor James Kwei, first assistant director Gregory Lamberson, visual effects supervisor Al Magliochetti and makeup

The Effects of Brain Damage - FX artist and creator of 'Elmer' Gabe Bartalos looks back at his iconic effects work on the film

Animating Elmer - featurette looking at the contributions of visual effects supervisor Al Magliochetti

Karen Ogle: A Look Back - stills photographer, script supervisor and assistant editor Karen Ogle recalls her fond memories of working on Brain Damage

Elmer's Turf: The NYC Locations of Brain Damage - featurette revisiting the film's original shooting locations

Tasty Memories: A Brain Damage Obsession - an interview with superfan Adam Skinner

Brain Damage Q&A with Frank Henenlotter recorded at the 2016 Offscreen Film Festival

Image Galleries

Original Theatrical Trailer

Bygone Behemoth - animated short by Harry Chaskin, featuring a brief appearance by John Zacherle in his final onscreen credit

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck

Limited Edition O-card with exclusive artwork

Collector's Booklet with new writing on the film by Michael Gingold, illustrated with original archive stills and posters

Specifications

Runtime: 86

Region: A,1

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: Mono 2.0

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: Ari M. Roussimoff | Beverly Bonner | Bradlee Rhodes | Gordon MacDonald | Jennifer Lowry | John Zacherley | Joseph Gonzalez | Kevin Van Hentenryck | Lucille Saint-Peter | Michael Bishop | Rick Hearst | Theo Barnes | Vicki Darnell

Directors: Frank Henenlotter

