Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Black Panther Release One Sheet 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster

Black Panther Release One Sheet 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
View larger

$15.99

$11.99


9 in stock


PosterSKU: 180223-70727-1
Part No: 52575R
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Black Panther | Lupita Nyong'o  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Drama | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Marvel Studios
Original U.S. Release: February 16, 2018
Rating: PG-13
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Rounding out our Black Panther movie poster collection is the final U.S. release one sheet for the groundbreaking film which stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Andy Serkis and Forest Whitaker.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Andy Serkis | Angela Bassett | Chadwick Boseman | Danai Gurira | Daniel Kaluuya | Eleni Roussos | Forest Whitaker | Letitia Wright | Lupita Nyong'o | Martin Freeman | Michael B. Jordan
Directors: Ryan Coogler
Project Name: Black Panther (2018)
Characters: Black Panther

Related Items

Movie Gangsters Black & White 36 x 24 Inch Collage Poster
Atari Missile Commander Youth and Childrens Apparel
DC Comics Trinity War 35 x 23 inch Poster
Hellraiser: The Scarlet Box Limited Edition Trilogy
Star Trek III (3): The Search For Spock The Official Poster Magazine
Saw Anthology Volume 1: Original Motion Picture Music Soundtrack
Bruce Lee Jeet Kune Do Philosophy No Way As Way Short Sleeve Apparel
Saturday Night Fever 40th Anniversary Director’s Cut
No Retreat No Surrender
Arrow Original Television Soundtrack Season 4 Limited Edition, Music by Blake Neely

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Marvel Studios | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *