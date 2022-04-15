The Hollywood Reporter (May 1, 2015) Roger Ailes [T94]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter (May 1, 2015) Roger Ailes 2016, What’s on the mind of the election most powerful man as the brain behind TV’s $15B empire mouths off. The town’s 30 top producers, The interview’s odd sequel, The Girl vs the acting Coach, an accuser reveals her story before the sexual assault trial of a beloved Hollywood teacher.
