Back to the Future: The Complete Trilogy DVD Edition [U51]

Presented by filmmaking legend Steven Spielberg, directed by Oscar winning Robert Zemeckis, and starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, the phenomenally popular Back to the Future films literally changed the future of the adventure movie genre. Now, this unprecedented Back to the Future DVD Trilogy immerses you in all the breathtaking action, groundbreaking comedy and sheer movie-making magic of one of the most brilliantly inventive, wildly entertaining motion picture triumphs in Hollywood history!
Special Features
- Disc 1 - Back to the Future
- The Making of Back to the Future
- Making the Trilogy: Chapter One
- Q&A with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale
- Enhanced Conversation with Michael J. Fox
- Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton
- Deleted Scenes
- Outtakes
- Did You Know That? Universal Animated Anecdotes
- Original Makeup Tests
- Production Archives
- Excerpts from the Original Screenplay
- Theatrical Teaser Trailer
- Cast and Filmmakers
- Production Notes
- DVD-ROM Features Including Total Axess
- Disc 2 - Back to the Future Part II
- The Making of Back to the Future Part II
- Making the Trilogy: Chapter Two
- Q&A with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale
- Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton
- Deleted Scenes
- Outtakes
- Did You Know That? Universal Animated Anecdotes
- Production Design
- Storyboarding
- Designing the DeLorean
- Designing Time Travel
- Hoverboard Test
- Evolution of Visual Effects Shots
- Production Archives
- Huey Lewis & The News "Power of Love" Music Video
- Theatrical Trailer
- Cast and Filmmakers
- Production Notes
- DVD-ROM Features Including Total Axess
- Disc 3 - Back to the Future Part III
- The Making of Back to the Future Part III
- Making the Trilogy: Chapter Three
- Q&A with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale
- Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton
- Deleted Scene
- Outtakes
- Did You Know That? Universal Animated Anecdotes
- Designing the Town of Hill Valley
- Designing the Campaign
- Production Archives
- ZZ Top "Doubleback" Music Video
- The Secrets of the Back to the Future Trilogy
- FAQ's About the Trilogy
- Theatrical Trailer
- Cast and Filmmakers
- Production Notes
- DVD-ROM Features Including Total Axess
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 3
- Audio: English (Dolby Digital 5.1), French (Dolby Digital 5.1)
- Language: English
- Subtitles: Spanish
