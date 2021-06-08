Share Page Support Us
Superman Batman Public Enemies Animated Original Movie DVD Edition [U48]

Superman Batman Public Enemies Animated Original Movie DVD Edition [U48]
$7.99
$5.99
1 in stock
DVD
SKU: 210608-87348-1
UPC: 883929069934
Part No: 1000096205
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

When United States President Lex Luthor uses the oncoming trajectory of a Kryptonite asteroid to frame Superman and declare a $1 billion bounty on the heads of the Man of Steel and his “partner in crime,” Batman,heroes and villains alike launch a relentless pursuit of Superman and Batman, who must unite — and recruit help — to stave off the onslaught, stop the asteroid and expose Luthors devious plot to take command of far more than North America.

Special Features

  • Behind the Scenes of Blackest Night, the Epic DC Comics Super Hero Event in Which the Dead Shall Rise
  • Explore 4 Other DC Universe Animated Movies

Specifications

  • Subtitles: English
  • Runtime: 67 min
  • Aspect Ratio: Widescreen
