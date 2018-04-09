Transformers – My Toys Were Cooler Diagram 24 x 36 inch Poster

View larger $17.99 $13.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





Poster SKU: 180409-72444-1

Part No: RP13295

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Car Films | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art

Studio: Hasbro | Paramount Pictures

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Transformers are produced by Hasbro Toys and Takara Tomy Toys. The line was initially rebranded in 1984 from Takara’s Diaclone and Microman toylines. The Transformers consist of groups of self-configuring modular extraterrestrial robotic lifeforms – the Autobots and the Decepticons – in an endless civil war for dominance or eventual peace.

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in



Filmography: The Transformers | Transformers 2 | Transformers 3 | Transformers 4 | Transformers Prime | Transformers: Age of Extinction | Transformers: Dark of the Moon | Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen | Transformers: The Last Knight

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Car Films | Comics & Fantasy Art | Cult Television | Fantasy | Featured | Hasbro | Paramount Pictures | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art