Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Transformers – My Toys Were Cooler Diagram 24 x 36 inch Poster

Transformers – My Toys Were Cooler Diagram 24 x 36 inch Poster
View larger

$17.99

$13.97


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 180409-72444-1
Part No: RP13295
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Car Films | Cult Television | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art
Studio: Hasbro | Paramount Pictures
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Transformers are produced by Hasbro Toys and Takara Tomy Toys. The line was initially rebranded in 1984 from Takara’s Diaclone and Microman toylines. The Transformers consist of groups of self-configuring modular extraterrestrial robotic lifeforms – the Autobots and the Decepticons – in an endless civil war for dominance or eventual peace.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in


Filmography: The Transformers | Transformers 2 | Transformers 3 | Transformers 4 | Transformers Prime | Transformers: Age of Extinction | Transformers: Dark of the Moon | Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen | Transformers: The Last Knight

Related Items

Busting
Bright – The Album [Explicit] Music from the Will Smith Motion Picture
Route 66 Collage Photos 36 x 24 inch Poster
Star Wars Episode 1 Darth Maul Collector Watch by Hope Industries and Art Asylum (1999)
Jackass The Movie Widescreen Special Collector’s Edition DVD
Pulse (1988) Blu-ray
Bruce Lee Dragon Print Front and Back Printed Apparel
The Marvel Vault: A Visual History Updated Hardcover Book
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Fights Monsters in the Mighty Jungle Youth and Childrens Apparel
The Human Tornado

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Car Films | Comics & Fantasy Art | Cult Television | Fantasy | Featured | Hasbro | Paramount Pictures | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *