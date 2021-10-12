comment
Classic game Thunder Road: Vendetta is back in all it’s blood-splattered glory
New from Restoration Games!! The classic 1986 game about the world’s most lethal car race is revved up and reloaded! Jim Keifer’s classic is back in all its dusty, blood-splattered glory — now with a thorough tune-up from designers David Chalker and Brett Myers and a fresh coat of paint from artist Marie Bergeron.
Back this cool project Here.
