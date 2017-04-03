View larger $29.95 From: $28.95 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 3 Options \/ Blu-ray $38.99 4K Blu-ray $41.99 DVD $28.95 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

John Wick: Chapter 2, the highly anticipated, hard-hitting second installment in the thrilling John Wick saga, shoots its way onto 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital HD), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital HD), DVD and On Demand June 13 from Summit Entertainment and Lionsgate. Keanu Reeves (The Matrix franchise) returns with director Chad Stahelski (John Wick) and writer Derek Kolstad (John Wick) in this globe-trotting, action-packed thriller. Reeves stars alongside an all-star cast including Bridget Moynahan (TV’s “Blue Bloods”), Ian McShane (TV’s upcoming “American Gods”), John Leguizamo (American Ultra), Common (Selma), Peter Stormare (TV’s upcoming “American Gods”), and, reuniting with Reeves for the first time since The Matrix films, Laurence Fishburne (TV’s “Hannibal”).

Legendary hit man John Wick is forced out of retirement again by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome, where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.

The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital HD releases feature over three hours of extensive bonus material including feature-length audio commentary with Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski, three deleted scenes, nine featurettes, the official John Wick “Kill Count” video, and the Dog Wick short. Featurettes include “RetroWick: Exploring the Unexpected Success of John Wick,” featuring the cast discussing the success of the first film; “Training John Wick,” showing Keanu Reeves and Common training with guns, cars, and hand-to-hand combat; “Wick-vizzed,” which looks at the blueprint “pre-viz” of John Wick’s action beats; “As Above, so Below: The Underworld of John Wick,” exploring the assassin’s underworld in the movie; “Friends, Confidantes: The Keanu/Chad Partnership,” delving into the long-standing relationship between Keanu Reeves and one-time stunt coordinator – and now director – Chad Stahelski; “Car Fu Ride-Along,” where fans can experience a true ride-along with Keanu Reeves and the stunt driver; “Chamber Deck: Evolution of a Fight Scene,” breaking down one of the fight sequences from concept to screen; and “Wick’s Toolbox,” looking into John Wick’s bag of tricks. The 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray versions will also feature Dolby Atmos audio remixed specifically for the home-theater environment, to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead.

Deleted Scenes

RetroWick: Exploring the Unexpected Success of John Wick Featurette

Training John Wick Featurette

WICK-vizzed Featurette

Friends, Confidantes: The Keanu/Chad Partnership Featurette

As Above, So Below: The Underworld of John Wick Featurette

Car Fu Ride-Along Featurette

Chamber Deck: Evolution of a Fight Scene Featurette

Wick’s Toolbox Featurette

Kill Count Featurette

Dog Wick Short Film

Audio Commentary with Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski

RetroWick: Exploring the Unexpected Success of John Wick Featurette

As Above, So Below: The Underworld of John Wick Featurette

Audio Commentary with Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski

Runtime: 122

Subtitles: English, Spanish, English SDH

Aspect Ratio: 4K UHD Format: 2160p Ultra High Definition 16x9 Widescreen 2.40:1 Presentation

BD Format: 1080p High Definition 16x9 Widescreen 2.40:1 Presentation

DVD Format: 16x9 Widescreen 2.40:1 Presentation

Audio: 4K UHD Audio: English Dolby Atmos, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio, French 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio, English 2.0 Dolby Digital Audio Optimized for Late-Night Listening

BD Audio: English Dolby Atmos, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio, English 2.0 Dolby Digital Audio Optimized for Late-Night Listening, English Descriptive Audio

DVD Audio: English 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio, English Descriptive Audio

Cast: Bridget Moynahan | Claudia Gerini | Common | David Patrick Kelly | Erik Frandsen | Ian McShane | John Leguizamo | Keanu Reeves | Lance Reddick | Laurence Fishburne | Perry Yung | Riccardo Scamarcio | Ruby Rose | Thomas Sadoski | Tobias Segal

Directors: Chad Stahelski

