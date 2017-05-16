Dawn of the Dead Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Tyler Bates

View larger $13.99 $12.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





CD SKU: 170517-65170-1

UPC: 731383659423

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Horror | Suspense | Thriller

Studio: Milan Records

Original U.S. Release: March 10, 2004

Item Release Date: October 16, 2012

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Milan Records is proud to release the original music of Dawn Of The Dead (2004). The story? A nurse, a policeman, a young married couple, a salesman, and other survivors of a worldwide plague that is producing aggressive, flesh-eating zombies, take refuge in a mega Midwestern shopping mall. With this movie, Zack Snyder (300, Superman) realized his first full-length film. The music is composed by Tyler Bates and as he used to do it, he created a powerful and rhythmical music such as he did for 300, Watchmen, and other successful movies. It is the first time the music is available.

Playlists

Cast: Boyd Banks | Bruce Bohne | Chris Gillett | Hannah Lochner | Inna Korobkina | Jake Weber | Jayne Eastwood | Kevin Zegers | Kim Poirier | Kim Roberts | Lindy Booth | Louis Ferreira | Luigia Zucaro | Matt Frewer | Matt Sadowski | Mekhi Phifer | Michael Barry | Michael Kelly | Natalie Brown | R.D. Reid | Sandy Jobin-Bevans | Sanjay Talwar | Sarah Polley | Tim Post | Ty Burrell | Ving Rhames

Directors: Zack Snyder

Related Items

Categories

Action | CD | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Featured | Horror | Milan Records | Music | Suspense | Thriller