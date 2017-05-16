Dawn of the Dead Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music by Tyler Bates

$13.99
Milan Records is proud to release the original music of Dawn Of The Dead (2004). The story? A nurse, a policeman, a young married couple, a salesman, and other survivors of a worldwide plague that is producing aggressive, flesh-eating zombies, take refuge in a mega Midwestern shopping mall. With this movie, Zack Snyder (300, Superman) realized his first full-length film. The music is composed by Tyler Bates and as he used to do it, he created a powerful and rhythmical music such as he did for 300, Watchmen, and other successful movies. It is the first time the music is available.
- Brainscan by: Tyler Bates
- Hell On Earth by: Tyler Bates
- Gunman by: Tyler Bates
- Anna Drives by: Tyler Bates
- We're Going To the Mall by: Tyler Bates
- Scoping Out Metropolis by: Tyler Bates
- Michael Investigates by: Tyler Bates
- Zombie Spike by: Tyler Bates
- We Need To Suture That Arm by: Tyler Bates
- Don't Give Him That Gun! by: Tyler Bates
- America Always Sorts Its Shit Out by: Tyler Bates
- Ben Cozine by: Tyler Bates
- Maybe They're Coming For Us by: Tyler Bates
- How Will Your God Judge You by: Tyler Bates
- Shut Your Fucking Mouth by: Tyler Bates
- Truck Over Zombies by: Tyler Bates
- Blood Bath City by: Tyler Bates
- Bloated She Rises by: Tyler Bates
- It's Only a Matter of Time by: Tyler Bates
- Breathe by: Tyler Bates
- That Dog's Just Fucked Up by: Tyler Bates
- Luda's Transformation by: Tyler Bates
- You Wanna Kill My Family by: Tyler Bates
- We Have To Do Something Now by: Tyler Bates
- I'm Not a Plumber by: Tyler Bates
- Subteranean Sewer Attack by: Tyler Bates
- Hangman's Song (with Rusty Logsdon/Soda/Joey Waronker/Nan Vernon/Puerto Muerto/Tyler Bates) by: Tyler Bates
- Sailing the Sea of Zombies by: Tyler Bates
- Chainsaw To the Breastbone by: Tyler Bates
- Fucking Figures by: Tyler Bates
- Enjoy the Sunrise by: Tyler Bates
Cast: Boyd Banks | Bruce Bohne | Chris Gillett | Hannah Lochner | Inna Korobkina | Jake Weber | Jayne Eastwood | Kevin Zegers | Kim Poirier | Kim Roberts | Lindy Booth | Louis Ferreira | Luigia Zucaro | Matt Frewer | Matt Sadowski | Mekhi Phifer | Michael Barry | Michael Kelly | Natalie Brown | R.D. Reid | Sandy Jobin-Bevans | Sanjay Talwar | Sarah Polley | Tim Post | Ty Burrell | Ving Rhames
Directors: Zack Snyder
