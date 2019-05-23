Share Page Support Us
The Evictors Blu-ray Edition

The Evictors Blu-ray Edition
Original U.S. Release: April 18, 1979
Item Release Date: June 27, 2017
Rating: PG
Details

From the director of THE TOWN THAT DREADED SUNDOWN comes another tale of small town terror!

Don’t bother to lock your doors… nothing can keep them out!

It all began years ago, when the decedents of the original owners fought a bloody battle to prevent foreclosure on the property. They were never seen again, but their oath that no one would ever live in their house had led to a startling chain of events. Years later, the Watkins (Michael Parks, Tusk and Jessica Harper, Suspiria, Phantom Of The Paradise) discover the first brutal murders. In a panic, they buy firearms to protect themselves – but nothing seems to keep out the vengeful spirits. Now, a new family wants the farmhouse. This chilling film also features the great Vic Morrow (Humanoids From The Deep, Dirty Mary Crazy Larry).

Special Features

  • NEW High-Definition Film Transfer Taken From The Interpositive
  • Original Theatrical Trailer
  • Vintage Pressbook Gallery
  • Radio Spot

Specifications

  • Runtime: 92
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Jessica Harper | Michael Parks | Sue Ane Langdon | Vic Morrow
Directors: Charles B. Pierce
Project Name: The Evictors

