Monsters Collage Mash-Up 36 x 24 inch Poster

Monsters Collage Mash-Up 36 x 24 inch Poster
View larger

$14.99

$10.97


9 in stock


PosterSKU: 180831-76354-1
Part No: 52927
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Horror | Suspense | Thrillers | Vampire Films | Zombie Films
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH:
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Monsters Collage Mash-Up Poster features cult classic legends of the horror movie genre.

Featured monsters and horror icons include: Chucky from Child’s Play; Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) from The Silence of the Lambs; Jaws; Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) from It; Gremlins; Elvira; Regan (Linda Blair) from The Exorcist; Lead Cenobite Pinhead (Doug Bradley) from Hellraiser; Herbert West (Jeffrey Combs) from Re-Animator; The Candyman / Daniel Robitaille (Tony Todd); Carol Anne Freeling (Heather O’Rourke) from Poltergeist; Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) The Shining; Killer Klowns; Freddie Krueger (Robert Englund) A Nightmare on Elm Street; plus many more.

Specifications

  • Size: 36x24 in

Cast: Anthony Hopkins | Bill Skarsgård | Doug Bradley | Heather O'Rourke | Jack Nicholson | Jeffrey Combs | Linda Blair | Robert Englund | Tony Todd
Filmography: Gremlins | Hellraiser | It | Jaws | Killer Klowns from Outer Space | Poltergeist | Re-Animator | The Exorcist | The Shining | The Silence of the Lambs
Characters: Candyman | Freddie Krueger | Pennywise | Pinhead

