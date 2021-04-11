Hands Of Steel (Vendetta Dal Futuro) Original Soundtrack by Claudio Simonetti – Goblin Limited Silver Vinyl Edition + Poster

View larger $39.99

For the first time ever on vinyl, the rousing and eclectic soundtrack from the film Hands of Steel is now available in Limited Edition Silver Vinyl!

This musical score is rich with old analog synthesizers, arpeggios, tense rhythms and maestro Simonetti’s signature atmospheres. This limited edition release contains a wealth of unreleased material that’s never before been heard. A must have for any die hard collector. Limited silver vinyl includes a poster and is limited to 499 copies.

Special Features

Pressed on Silver Vinyl

Available for the First Time Ever on Vinyl

Includes Limited Edition Reprint of the Original Movie Poster Key Art

Edition Limited to 499 Pressings

Features Never-Before-Heard Material

Music Composed by Claudio Simonetti of Goblin, who also Composed Suspiria, Deep Red, Dawn of the Dead, Tenebrae, Demons, Opera, Warriors of the Wasteland and More Cult Classics

Playlists

Side A

Hands of Steel

Paco Querak

Atomic Cyborg

Arms of Steel

Arizona

Linda's Theme

The House in Arizona

Paco's Escape

Side B

Atomic Arm

Psychedelic World

Dr. Mosley

Hot Desert

Paco's Suspense

Crazy Turner

The Final Match

Hands of Steel (Solo Piano)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

