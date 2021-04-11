Hands Of Steel (Vendetta Dal Futuro) Original Soundtrack by Claudio Simonetti – Goblin Limited Silver Vinyl Edition + Poster

- Cast: Amy Werba | Andrea Coppola | Claudio Cassinelli | Daniel Greene | Darwyn Swalve | Donald O'Brien | Frank Walden | George Eastman | Janet Agren | John Saxon | Pat Monti | Roberto Bisacco
- Directors: Sergio Martino
- Subject Hands of Steel
- Composers Claudio Simonetti | Goblin
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
- Studios: Rustblade
- Original Release Date: August 29, 1986
- Product Release Date: March 26, 2021
- Rating: R
- More: Claudio Simonetti | Goblin | John Saxon
For the first time ever on vinyl, the rousing and eclectic soundtrack from the film Hands of Steel is now available in Limited Edition Silver Vinyl!
This musical score is rich with old analog synthesizers, arpeggios, tense rhythms and maestro Simonetti’s signature atmospheres. This limited edition release contains a wealth of unreleased material that’s never before been heard. A must have for any die hard collector. Limited silver vinyl includes a poster and is limited to 499 copies.
Special Features
- Pressed on Silver Vinyl
- Available for the First Time Ever on Vinyl
- Includes Limited Edition Reprint of the Original Movie Poster Key Art
- Edition Limited to 499 Pressings
- Features Never-Before-Heard Material
- Music Composed by Claudio Simonetti of Goblin, who also Composed Suspiria, Deep Red, Dawn of the Dead, Tenebrae, Demons, Opera, Warriors of the Wasteland and More Cult Classics
Playlists
- Side A
- Hands of Steel
- Paco Querak
- Atomic Cyborg
- Arms of Steel
- Arizona
- Linda's Theme
- The House in Arizona
- Paco's Escape
- Side B
- Atomic Arm
- Psychedelic World
- Dr. Mosley
- Hot Desert
- Paco's Suspense
- Crazy Turner
- The Final Match
- Hands of Steel (Solo Piano)
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
