Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Hands Of Steel (Vendetta Dal Futuro) Original Soundtrack by Claudio Simonetti – Goblin Limited Silver Vinyl Edition + Poster

Hands Of Steel (Vendetta Dal Futuro) Original Soundtrack by Claudio Simonetti – Goblin Limited Silver Vinyl Edition + Poster
View larger
$39.99
$36.90
See Options

5 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210411-86263-1
UPC: 760137490111
Part No: RBL077LP
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

For the first time ever on vinyl, the rousing and eclectic soundtrack from the film Hands of Steel is now available in Limited Edition Silver Vinyl!

This musical score is rich with old analog synthesizers, arpeggios, tense rhythms and maestro Simonetti’s signature atmospheres. This limited edition release contains a wealth of unreleased material that’s never before been heard. A must have for any die hard collector. Limited silver vinyl includes a poster and is limited to 499 copies.

Special Features

  • Pressed on Silver Vinyl
  • Available for the First Time Ever on Vinyl
  • Includes Limited Edition Reprint of the Original Movie Poster Key Art
  • Edition Limited to 499 Pressings
  • Features Never-Before-Heard Material
  • Music Composed by Claudio Simonetti of Goblin, who also Composed Suspiria, Deep Red, Dawn of the Dead, Tenebrae, Demons, Opera, Warriors of the Wasteland and More Cult Classics

Playlists

  • Side A
  • Hands of Steel
  • Paco Querak
  • Atomic Cyborg
  • Arms of Steel
  • Arizona
  • Linda's Theme
  • The House in Arizona
  • Paco's Escape
  • Side B
  • Atomic Arm
  • Psychedelic World
  • Dr. Mosley
  • Hot Desert
  • Paco's Suspense
  • Crazy Turner
  • The Final Match
  • Hands of Steel (Solo Piano)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...

Related Items

Clint Eastwood The Dead Pool Original Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition
Burger King Pokemon 23K Gold Trading Card MewTwo Pokeball Blue Box (1999) [1137]
Marvel Comics The Punisher Limited Series Number 4 (1986) 1st Printing [12200]
Rosemary’s Baby Original Film Soundtrack Ritual Smoke Vinyl Edition
Skinwalkers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Bif Bang Pow 35th Anniversary Battlestar Galactica Colonial Viper with Apollo Bobble Head
A.D. Police – Files 1-3: Bubblegum Crisis Prequel
Gundam Seed Destiny Volume 11 DVD – Episodes 43-46 (2007) [A88] Bandai by Mitsuo Fukuda
The Essential Harry Potter Film Music Collection
Frank Frazetta: Painting with Fire Documentary Hollywood Premiere Set of 2 Postcard Invitations – Egyptian Theatre May 8, 2003 [B09]
VinylSKU: 210411-86263-1
UPC: 760137490111
Part No: RBL077LP
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New