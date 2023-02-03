Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Set of 7 Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Original Press Publicity Photos [L05]

Set of 7 Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Original Press Publicity Photos [L05]
View larger
Set of 7 Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Original Press Publicity Photos [L05]
$43.89
$39.90
See Options

1 in stock
Pht
SKU: 230131-106082
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 7 Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Original Press Publicity Photos. There are 6 black & white and 1 color image included.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

Explore More...

Related Items

Lot of 3 Original Press Publicity Photos from Chinatown – Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway (1974) [PHO893]
Capcom Dino Crisis PlayStation PS1 with Manual (1999)
Classic X-Men Comic Book Issue No. 4 1986 John Bolton, Arthur Adams Marvel Comics 12273
New York Yankees American League Championship 1999 USPS First Day Cover Bronx [222]
One-Shot Parody Issue X-men Comic Book Issue No.1 1986 Milky Way C04
The Spy Who Loved Me by Ian Fleming Hardcover Edition [86038]
Elstree 1976 – the documentary that celebrates the faces behind Star Wars
The Bad Batch Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Special Edition Vinyl
Roosevelt Theatre Chicago The Hunter Marquee October 1958 Photo [220110-3]
Tales Of The Green Hornet Comic Book Issue No.2 1992 James Van Hise Now Comics 12259