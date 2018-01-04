Twitter
Don Coscarelli’s John Dies at the End Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD – Music Composed by Brian Tyler

View larger

$16.98

$15.68


2 in stock


CDSKU: 180105-69215-1
UPC: 826924124529
Part No: LLLCD1245
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Don Coscarelli  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Mystery | Science Fiction
Studio: La-La Land Records | Magnolia
Original U.S. Release: January 25, 2013
Item Release Date: October 21, 2014
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

La-La Land presents the original motion picture soundtrack to the acclaimed cult horror comedy John Dies At The End, starring Chase Williamson, Rob Mayes and Paul Giamatti, and written and directed by Don Coscarelli. Renowned composer Brian Tyler (The Expendables 1-3, Thor: The Dark World, Iron Man 3, Bubba Ho-Tep) re-teams with Bubba Ho-Tep director Don Coscarelli and fashions a wild, infectious original score that, once again, is the perfect compliment to a cult-classic in the making. Part rock, part spacey, part spaghetti-western and ALL cool, Tyler’s trippy score is the “soy sauce” that runs through the veins of this remarkable genre mash-up of a movie.

Produced by Brian Tyler and MV Gerhard and mastered by James Nelson, this special release includes exclusive liner notes by film music writer Daniel Schweiger and is limited to 3000 units.

Special Features

  • Limited Edition of 3,000 units

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Chase Williamson | Clancy Brown | Daniel Roebuck | Doug Jones | Glynn Turman | Jimmy Wong | Paul Giamatti | Rob Mayes | Tai Bennett
Directors: Don Coscarelli
Project Name: John Dies at the End
Composers: Brian Tyler

Categories

