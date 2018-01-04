Don Coscarelli’s John Dies at the End Limited Edition Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD – Music Composed by Brian Tyler

$16.98
La-La Land presents the original motion picture soundtrack to the acclaimed cult horror comedy John Dies At The End, starring Chase Williamson, Rob Mayes and Paul Giamatti, and written and directed by Don Coscarelli. Renowned composer Brian Tyler (The Expendables 1-3, Thor: The Dark World, Iron Man 3, Bubba Ho-Tep) re-teams with Bubba Ho-Tep director Don Coscarelli and fashions a wild, infectious original score that, once again, is the perfect compliment to a cult-classic in the making. Part rock, part spacey, part spaghetti-western and ALL cool, Tyler’s trippy score is the “soy sauce” that runs through the veins of this remarkable genre mash-up of a movie.
Produced by Brian Tyler and MV Gerhard and mastered by James Nelson, this special release includes exclusive liner notes by film music writer Daniel Schweiger and is limited to 3000 units.
- Limited Edition of 3,000 units
- John Dies At The End by: Brian Tyler
03:57
- Along The Blurry Road by: Brian Tyler
01:41
- Soy Sauce by: Brian Tyler
01:52
- Tweaker Lullaby by: Brian Tyler
02:54
- Tripping Balls by: Brian Tyler
02:08
- Our Quest by: Brian Tyler
01:06
- Meet The Meat by: Brian Tyler
02:17
- Mirrors And Bratwurst by: Brian Tyler
05:10
- Marconi by: Brian Tyler
01:49
- Strange Passenger by: Brian Tyler
03:10
- Mall Of The Dead by: Brian Tyler
06:12
- Ultimate Manifestation by: Brian Tyler
09:31
- Odd Interrogation by: Brian Tyler
03:07
- Marconi's Final Thoughts by: Brian Tyler
01:25
- The Aftermath by: Brian Tyler
04:15
- Dne Eht Ta Seid Nhoj by: Brian Tyler
02:49
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Chase Williamson | Clancy Brown | Daniel Roebuck | Doug Jones | Glynn Turman | Jimmy Wong | Paul Giamatti | Rob Mayes | Tai Bennett
Directors: Don Coscarelli
Project Name: John Dies at the End
Composers: Brian Tyler
