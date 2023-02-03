Share Page Support Us
RARE Set of 2 Otto Preminger as Mr. Freeze in Batman Original Press Publicity Photos [L04]

$39.49
$35.90
See Options

1 in stock
Pht
SKU: 230131-106082
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 2 Otto Preminger as Mr. Freeze in Batman Original Press Publicity Photos.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

