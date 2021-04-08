Share Page Support Us
A Fistful of Dollars Original Soundtrack 10 inch Clear Vinyl + Poster by Ennio Morricone

$35.99
$32.97
2 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210408-86262-1
UPC: 8018163265022
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Year 1964. Almost out of nowhere, the little-known and regarded director Sergio Leone transposes into a western key a film by Akira Kurosawa, and by putting together all the right pieces, adding a bit of intuition, lays down new rules for the ‘spaghetti western’ genre, giving way to an endless series of imitations.

“A Fistful of Dollars” would not have the same impact without the inimitable music written by Ennio Morricone, who had curiously been an old elementary school Leone’s classmate. The main soundtrack themes were chosen from two arrangements that Morricone had already drafted two years earlier; once removed the lyrics and added the unmistakable whistle of Alessandro Alessandroni, the spaghetti-sound was finally complete!

The film was an incredible success, and projected Leone, Morricone, and in particular the actor Clint Eastwood into the Olympus of the Great. The soundtrack was released for the first time the following year (1965), along with the one of Sergio Leone’s subsequent work For a Few Dollars More.

This new edition sees the original seven tracks of the score in a completely new layout. The format is a 10″ 45-RPM LP, with a 26×26 cm mini-poster attached. Clear vinyl edition.

Special Features

  • 10 inch Pressed on 45-RPM Clear Vinyl & housed in a gatefold jacket
  • Includes the original seven tracks from the score in a completely new layout
  • Features 26x26 cm Mini-Poster Attached

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Material: Clear Vinyl
