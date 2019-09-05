The Street Fighter Collection 3-Disc Blu-ray Set

View larger $39.99 $35.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Cult Cinema Icons

Blu-ray

Action | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Foreign Films | Grindhouse Films | Martial Arts | Thrillers

Shout Factory

March 26, 2019

NR

Details

Meet the meanest and most lethal karate master ever to rule the streets. He’s Sonny Chiba, one of the greatest martial arts actors to ignite the screen. In The Street Fighter, Chiba stars as Terry Tsurugi, a mercenary who has been hired by both the yakuza and the mafia to kidnap a wealthy heiress, but when he isn’t paid, a violent clash will ensue. Chiba is back in Return Of The Street Fighter. This time Tsurugi is hired by the mob to kill two informants, but when he realizes one is an old friend, he refuses, and now he is the one being hunted. When Tsurugi is double crossed by the Ôwada clan, he takes off with something they want in The Street Fighter’s Last Revenge. Soon he is being chased by a group of deadly assassins.

Special Features

Disc One: The Street Fighter

NEW 2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements Of The Uncut Version

Uncut Version Of The Film (91 Minutes) With English And Japanese Audio

Two English Dubs – The Theatrical Dub And The New Line Home Video Dub

NEW Street Fighting Man – An Interview With Star Sonny China

NEW Cutting Moments – THE STREET FIGHTER Trailer – An Interview With Filmmaker Jack Sholder

U.S. Theatrical Trailer

Japanese Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery

Disc Two: Return Of The Street Fighter

NEW 2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements Of The Uncut Version

Uncut Version Of The Film (83 Minutes) With English And Japanese Audio

U.S. Teaser Trailer

U.S. Theatrical Trailer

Japanese Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery

Disc Three: The Street Fighter’s Last Revenge

NEW 2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements Of The U.S. Cut (80 Minutes)

NEW 2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements Of The U.S. Cut With Standard Definition Inserts From The Original Japanese Cut (84 Minutes)

U.S. Theatrical Trailer

Japanese Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery

Specifications

Number of Discs: 3

Region: A

Subtitles: English

Language: English

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Audio: DTS HD Master Audio Mono



