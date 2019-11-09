Share Page Support Us
Outland 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1981) [9338]

Outland 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1981)
$39.99

$35.97


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 191109-79708-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: May 22, 1981
Rating: R
Details

Outland 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1981).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 23x33 in

Cast: Clarke Peters | Frances Sternhagen | James Sikking | John Ratzenberger | Kika Markham | Peter Boyle | Sean Connery | Steven Berkoff
Directors: Peter Hyams
Project Name: Outland

Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Science Fiction | Warner Bros.

