Outland 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1981) [9338]

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction

Studio: Warner Bros.

Original U.S. Release: May 22, 1981

Rating: R

Details

Outland 23×33 inch Original German Movie Poster (1981).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 23x33 in

Cast: Clarke Peters | Frances Sternhagen | James Sikking | John Ratzenberger | Kika Markham | Peter Boyle | Sean Connery | Steven Berkoff

Directors: Peter Hyams

Project Name: Outland

