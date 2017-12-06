House Blu-ray

View larger $34.95 $23.99 - Select Qty - 1

Details

Enter at your own risk!

Step into the House of horror! From the team that brought you Friday the 13th comes one of the all-time 80s horror greats, at long-last upgraded in hair-raising HD!

William Katt (Carrie) stars as Roger Cobb, a divorced horror novelist coming to terms with the disappearance of his young son. When he inherits his late aunt s old mansion, Roger decides that he s found the ideal place in which to pen his next bestseller. Unfortunately, the house s malevolent supernatural residents have other ideas…

Directed by Steve Miner the man behind such horror hits as Friday the 13th Part II and III, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later and Lake Placid House remains one of the defining fright flicks of its era.

Special Features

Brand new 2K restoration from original film elements

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original Mono, Stereo and DTS-HD MA 5.1 Audio Options

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary with director Steve Miner, producer Sean S. Cunningham, actor William Katt and screenwriter Ethan Wiley

Ding Dong, You re Dead! The Making of House brand new documentary featuring interviews with director Steve Miner, producer Sean S. Cunningham, screenwriter Ethan Wiley, story creator Fred Dekker, stars William Katt, Kay Lenz and George Wendt, composer Harry Manfredini, special make-up and creature effects artists Barney Burman, Brian Wade, James Belohovek, Shannon Shea, Kirk Thatcher and Bill Sturgeon, special paintings artists Richard Hescox and William Stout and stunt coordinator Kane Hodder

Vintage Making-of Featurette

Still Gallery

Theatrical Trailers, Teaser and TV Spots

First Draft Screenplay and Fred Dekker s original 15-page Twilight Zone-inspired story which served as the basis for House (BD-ROM Content)

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Justin Osbourn

Specifications

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Runtime: 92

Audio: Mono/Stereo 5.1

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Cast: George Wendt | Kay Lenz | Mary Stavin | Michael Ensign | Richard Moll | Susan French | William Katt

Directors: Steve Miner

Project Name: House

Authors: Fred Dekker

