House Blu-ray

$34.95
$23.99
UPC: 760137079385
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Horror | Suspense
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: February 28, 1986
Item Release Date: December 12, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Enter at your own risk!
Step into the House of horror! From the team that brought you Friday the 13th comes one of the all-time 80s horror greats, at long-last upgraded in hair-raising HD!
William Katt (Carrie) stars as Roger Cobb, a divorced horror novelist coming to terms with the disappearance of his young son. When he inherits his late aunt s old mansion, Roger decides that he s found the ideal place in which to pen his next bestseller. Unfortunately, the house s malevolent supernatural residents have other ideas…
Directed by Steve Miner the man behind such horror hits as Friday the 13th Part II and III, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later and Lake Placid House remains one of the defining fright flicks of its era.
Special Features
- Brand new 2K restoration from original film elements
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original Mono, Stereo and DTS-HD MA 5.1 Audio Options
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Audio commentary with director Steve Miner, producer Sean S. Cunningham, actor William Katt and screenwriter Ethan Wiley
- Ding Dong, You re Dead! The Making of House brand new documentary featuring interviews with director Steve Miner, producer Sean S. Cunningham, screenwriter Ethan Wiley, story creator Fred Dekker, stars William Katt, Kay Lenz and George Wendt, composer Harry Manfredini, special make-up and creature effects artists Barney Burman, Brian Wade, James Belohovek, Shannon Shea, Kirk Thatcher and Bill Sturgeon, special paintings artists Richard Hescox and William Stout and stunt coordinator Kane Hodder
- Vintage Making-of Featurette
- Still Gallery
- Theatrical Trailers, Teaser and TV Spots
- First Draft Screenplay and Fred Dekker s original 15-page Twilight Zone-inspired story which served as the basis for House (BD-ROM Content)
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Justin Osbourn
Specifications
- Region: A
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Runtime: 92
- Audio: Mono/Stereo 5.1
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
Cast: George Wendt | Kay Lenz | Mary Stavin | Michael Ensign | Richard Moll | Susan French | William Katt
Directors: Steve Miner
Project Name: House
Authors: Fred Dekker
Related Items
Categories
Arrow | Blu-ray | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Fantasy | Featured | Horror | Movies & TV | Suspense