House II: The Second Story Special Edition Blu-ray

House II: The Second Story Special Edition Blu-ray
Details

Frightening Strikes Twice!

Another House, another horror! Following on from the original 1986 horror classic, House II: The Second Story relocates the terror to a sprawling mansion where multiple dimensions converge all of them terrifying!

This first House sequel sees young Jesse (Arye Gross) moving into an old family property where his parents were mysteriously murdered years before. Joined by pal Charlie (Jonathan Stark), the pair soon find themselves with some unexpected guests in the form of Jesse s mummified great-great grandfather, a mystical crystal skull and the zombie cowboy who ll stop at nothing to lay his hands on it!

Newly restored for this deluxe Blu-ray edition, House II: The Second Story is the horror sequel that offers up even more thrills and chills than its predecessor.

Special Features

  • Brand new 2K restoration from original film elements
  • High Definition Blu-ray presentation
  • Original Stereo and DTS-HD MA 5.1 Audio Options
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Audio commentary with writer-director Ethan Wiley and producer Sean S. Cunningham
  • It s Getting Weirder! The Making of House II: The Second Story brand new documentary featuring interviews with writer-director Ethan Wiley, producer Sean S. Cunningham, stars Arye Gross, Jonathan Stark, Lar Park Lincoln and Devin DeVasquez, composer Harry Manfredini, special make-up and creature effects artists Chris Walas, Mike Smithson, visual effects supervisor Hoyt Yeatman and stunt coordinator Kane Hodder
  • Vintage EPK
  • Still Gallery
  • Theatrical Trailer and TV Spot
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Justin Osbourn

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio: Stereo 5.1
  • Runtime: 88
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Region: A

Cast: Amy Yasbeck | Arye Gross | Bill Maher | Dwier Brown | Gregory Walcott | John Ratzenberger | Jonathan Stark | Lar Park Lincoln | Lenora May | Royal Dano
Directors: Ethan Wiley
Project Name: House II: The Second Story

