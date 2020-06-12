Star Wars: The Power of the Force Lando Calrissian with Heavy Rifle and Blaster Action Figure (1995) [1224]

View larger $12.99 $7.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





toy SKU: 200612-80952-1

UPC: 076281695839

Part No: 69570

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Billy Dee Williams | Harrison Ford | Irvin Kershner | Star Wars items

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Genres: Action | Adventure | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels

Studio: Kenner

Original U.S. Release: June 20, 1980

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Wars: The Power of the Force Lando Calrissian with Heavy Rifle and Blaster Action Figure.

Specifications

Material: plastic

Cast: Anthony Daniels | Billy Dee Williams | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Frank Oz | Harrison Ford | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Mayhew

Directors: Irvin Kershner

Project Name: Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

Characters: Lando Calrissian

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Kenner | Science Fiction | Sequels | Toys & Figures