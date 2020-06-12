Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Star Wars: The Power of the Force Lando Calrissian with Heavy Rifle and Blaster Action Figure (1995) [1224]

Star Wars: The Power of the Force Lando Calrissian with Heavy Rifle and Blaster Action Figure (1995) [1224]
View larger

$12.99

$7.99


1 in stock


toySKU: 200612-80952-1
UPC: 076281695839
Part No: 69570
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Billy Dee Williams | Harrison Ford | Irvin Kershner | Star Wars  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels
Studio: Kenner
Original U.S. Release: June 20, 1980
Rating: PG
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Star Wars: The Power of the Force Lando Calrissian with Heavy Rifle and Blaster Action Figure.

Specifications

  • Material: plastic

Cast: Anthony Daniels | Billy Dee Williams | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Frank Oz | Harrison Ford | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Mayhew
Directors: Irvin Kershner
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
Characters: Lando Calrissian

Related Items

Comeback Kings Comic Book Signed by Creators Matt Sullivan and Gabe Guarente (April 2011)
The Man of Steel Trade Paperback Edition (1986)
The Movie Book Hardcover Edition (October 1999)
Guardians of the Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 1 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
The Brave Archer Part 2 Original 21 x 31 inch Movie Poster (1978)
Passion & Poetry – The Ballad of Sam Peckinpah 2-Disc Special Edition
For A Few Dollars More Original Soundtrack Album Limited 10″ Vinyl Edition by Ennio Morricone
The Groundstar Conspiracy 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1972) [9364]
Challenge of the Masters 21 x 31 inch Original Movie Poster – Gordon Liu (1976)
Batman Begins Full Screen Edition DVD

Categories

Action | Adventure | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Featured - Email | Kenner | Science Fiction | Sequels | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *