The Young Savages (1961) Original 8×10 inch Press Publicity Photo [H36]

- Cast: Burt Lancaster | David J. Stewart | Dina Merrill | Edward Andrews | Jody Fair | John Davis Chandler | Larry Gates | Milton Selzer | Pilar Seurat | Robert Burton | Roberta Shore | Shelley Winters | Stanley Kristien | Telly Savalas | Vivian Nathan
- Directors: John Frankenheimer
- Project Name The Young Savages
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Lines: Throwback Space
- Genres: Action | Crime | Drama
- Studios: United Artists
- Original Release Date: May 24, 1961
- Rating: NR
- More: Burt Lancaster | John Frankenheimer | Shelley Winters | Telly Savalas
The Young Savages (1961) Original 8×10 inch Press Publicity Photo.
Item has bends and wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Burt Lancaster | David J. Stewart | Dina Merrill | Edward Andrews | Jody Fair | John Davis Chandler | John Frankenheimer | Larry Gates | Milton Selzer | Pilar Seurat | Robert Burton | Roberta Shore | Shelley Winters | Stanley Kristien | Telly Savalas | Vivian Nathan
- Shows / Movies: The Young Savages
- Genres: Action | Crime | Drama
- Studios / Manufacturers: United Artists
- Product Types: Originals