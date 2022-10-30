Close to my Heart (1951) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Ray Milland, Gene Tierney [F33]

- Cast: Ann Morrison | Baby John Winslow | Eddie Marr | Fay Bainter | Gene Tierney | Howard St. John | James Seay | John Alvin | Mary Beth Hughes | Ray Milland
- Directors: William Keighley
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Drama
- Studios: Warner Bros.
- Original Release Date: October 1, 1951
- Rating: approved
Close to my Heart (1951) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Ray Milland, Gene Tierney.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.