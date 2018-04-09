Twitter
Thor: Ragnarok Thor Dramatic Portrait 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster

Thor: Ragnarok Thor Dramatic Portrait 22 x 34 inch Movie Poster
PosterSKU: 180409-72440-1
Part No: RP15195
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Marvel Studios
Original U.S. Release: November 3, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Details

This dramatic image of the Mighty Thor is featured on a large format poster for the third film in the Thor trilogy, Thor: Ragnarok.

Image: © Marvel

Specifications

  • Size: 22.375 x 34 in

Cast: Anthony Hopkins | Benedict Cumberbatch | Cate Blanchett | Chris Hemsworth | Idris Elba | Jeff Goldblum | Karl Urban | Mark Ruffalo | Ray Stevenson | Tessa Thompson | Tom Hiddleston
Directors: Taika Waititi
Project Name: Thor: Ragnarok
Characters: Thor

