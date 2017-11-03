The Wiz Original Cast Album – Winner 7 Tony Awards

Twitter
Details

The Wiz: The Super Soul Musical “Wonderful Wizard of Oz” is a musical the features music and lyrics by Charlie Smalls and others, along with a book by William F. Brown. The musical is an urban reimagining of L. Frank Baum’s classic 1900 children’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, told from the point of view of modern African-American culture.

The Wiz originally opened on October 21, 1974 at the Morris A. Mechanic Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland, later moving to the Majestic Theatre with a new cast in January of 1975.

Playlists

  • Prologue
    The Feeling We Once Had
    Tornado
    He's The Wizard
    Soon As I Get Home
    I Was Born On The Day Before Yesterday
    Ease On Down The Road
    Slide Some Oil To Me
    I'm A Mean Ole Lion
    Be A Lion
    So You Wanted To See The Wizard
    What Would I Do If I Could Feel
    Don't Nobody Bring Me No Bad News
    Everybody Rejoice
    Y'all Got It!
    If You Believe
    Home (Finale)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: André De Shields | Clarice Taylor | Dee Dee Bridgewater | Hinton Battle | Mabel King | Stephanie Mills | Tasha Thomas | Ted Ross | Tiger Haynes
Directors: Geoffrey Holder
Authors: L Frank Baum
Project Name: The Wiz

