The Wiz Original Cast Album – Winner 7 Tony Awards

The Wiz: The Super Soul Musical “Wonderful Wizard of Oz” is a musical the features music and lyrics by Charlie Smalls and others, along with a book by William F. Brown. The musical is an urban reimagining of L. Frank Baum’s classic 1900 children’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, told from the point of view of modern African-American culture.
The Wiz originally opened on October 21, 1974 at the Morris A. Mechanic Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland, later moving to the Majestic Theatre with a new cast in January of 1975.
- Prologue
The Feeling We Once Had
Tornado
He's The Wizard
Soon As I Get Home
I Was Born On The Day Before Yesterday
Ease On Down The Road
Slide Some Oil To Me
I'm A Mean Ole Lion
Be A Lion
So You Wanted To See The Wizard
What Would I Do If I Could Feel
Don't Nobody Bring Me No Bad News
Everybody Rejoice
Y'all Got It!
If You Believe
Home (Finale)
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: André De Shields | Clarice Taylor | Dee Dee Bridgewater | Hinton Battle | Mabel King | Stephanie Mills | Tasha Thomas | Ted Ross | Tiger Haynes
Directors: Geoffrey Holder
Authors: L Frank Baum
Project Name: The Wiz
