The Wiz Original Cast Album – Winner 7 Tony Awards

Details

The Wiz: The Super Soul Musical “Wonderful Wizard of Oz” is a musical the features music and lyrics by Charlie Smalls and others, along with a book by William F. Brown. The musical is an urban reimagining of L. Frank Baum’s classic 1900 children’s novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, told from the point of view of modern African-American culture.

The Wiz originally opened on October 21, 1974 at the Morris A. Mechanic Theatre in Baltimore, Maryland, later moving to the Majestic Theatre with a new cast in January of 1975.

Playlists

Prologue

The Feeling We Once Had

Tornado

He's The Wizard

Soon As I Get Home

I Was Born On The Day Before Yesterday

Ease On Down The Road

Slide Some Oil To Me

I'm A Mean Ole Lion

Be A Lion

So You Wanted To See The Wizard

What Would I Do If I Could Feel

Don't Nobody Bring Me No Bad News

Everybody Rejoice

Y'all Got It!

If You Believe

Home (Finale)

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: André De Shields | Clarice Taylor | Dee Dee Bridgewater | Hinton Battle | Mabel King | Stephanie Mills | Tasha Thomas | Ted Ross | Tiger Haynes

Directors: Geoffrey Holder

Authors: L Frank Baum

Project Name: The Wiz

