Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Funko DORBZ Despicable Me 3 Dave Tourist Action Figure Vinyl Collectible #323

Funko DORBZ Despicable Me 3 Dave Tourist Action Figure Vinyl Collectible #323
View larger
Funko DORBZ Despicable Me 3 Dave Tourist Action Figure Vinyl Collectible #323
Funko DORBZ Despicable Me 3 Dave Tourist Action Figure Vinyl Collectible #323
Funko DORBZ Despicable Me 3 Dave Tourist Action Figure Vinyl Collectible #323

$9.99

From: $6.97


1 in stock
do01

1 in stock
do02


do01SKU: 190728-78479-1
UPC: 889698137263
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.do02SKU: 190728-78479-2
UPC: 889698137263
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Sequels
Studio: Funko
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

From Despicable Me 3, Dave Tourist, as a stylized Dorbz vinyl from Funko.

The item is in still sealed in original window box. Box is in great shape with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 2 x 2 x 3 in

Cast: Julie Andrews | Kristen Wiig | Steve Carell | Steve Coogan | Trey Parker
Directors: Eric Guillon | Kyle Balda | Pierre Coffin
Project Name: Despicable Me 3

Related Items

The Classic National Lampoon 4-CD Comedy Box Set including routines by Bill Murray, John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Chevy Chase, Richard Belzer + many more
DC Comics The Flash Racing 23 x 35 inch Poster
Savage Tales Magazine Vol 1 No 1 October 1985 Larry Hama Mike Golden Cover 19317
TV Guide Comic Con Special 4-Issue Limited Edition Covers Set (2010) [BK13]
DC Direct Kingdom Come Green Lantern Collector Action Figure Wave 1 Alex Ross (2003)
The Art of Ken Barr Limited Hardcover Edition Fantasy Art Book
Oriental Cinema No. 4 (Nov 1994) Godzilla, Hong Kong films, Shintaro [189154]
The Midnight Eye Guide to New Japanese Film (2004)
Funko POP Despicable Me 3 Spy Guru Vinyl Figure 421
Star Wars Universe Character Silhouettes Men’s Pop Stickers Colorful Pattern Necktie

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Funko | Sequels | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *