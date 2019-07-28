Funko DORBZ Despicable Me 3 Dave Tourist Action Figure Vinyl Collectible #323

View larger $9.99 From: $6.97 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ do01 $6.97 do02 $6.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock do01 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock do02





do01 SKU: 190728-78479-1

UPC: 889698137263

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. do02 SKU: 190728-78479-2

UPC: 889698137263

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Sequels

Studio: Funko

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

From Despicable Me 3, Dave Tourist, as a stylized Dorbz vinyl from Funko.

The item is in still sealed in original window box. Box is in great shape with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 2 x 2 x 3 in

Cast: Julie Andrews | Kristen Wiig | Steve Carell | Steve Coogan | Trey Parker

Directors: Eric Guillon | Kyle Balda | Pierre Coffin

Project Name: Despicable Me 3

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Funko | Sequels | Toys & Figures