Jim Henson’s Labyrinth Limited Comic Book Series Adaptation (November 1986) [12332]

View larger

$16.99

$11.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 200207-80220-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Comics
Genres: Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy
Studio: Marvel Studios
Item Release Date: November 1, 1986
Details

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth Limited Comic Book Series Adaptation (November 1986).

The item is in great condition with slight wear, along with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.


Authors: Jim Henson | Sid Jacobson
Artists: John Buscema

