The Hammer Vault: Treasures from the Archive of Hammer Films (revised and updated hardcover edition)

$34.95
$25.97
ISBN-10: 1785654470
ISBN-13: 978-1785654473
Weight: 4.02 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Fantasy | Horror | Monster Movies | Mystery | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers | Vampire Films | Zombie Films
Studio: Hammer Films | Titan
Item Release Date: December 13, 2016
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This remarkable journey through the Hammer vault includes props, annotated script pages, unused poster artwork, production designs, rare promotional material and private correspondence. Hundreds of rare and previously unseen stills help to create a rich souvenir of Hammer’s legacy, from the X certificate classics of the 1950s to the studio’s latest productions. This new updated edition includes an extra chapter covering the years 2010 to 2015.
Partial Filmography
- The Abominable Snowman (1957)
The Revenge of Frankenstein (1958)
The Hound of the Baskervilles (1959)
Hell is a City (1959)
Never Take Sweets from a Stranger (1960)
The Brides of Dracula (1960)
The Two Faces of Dr. Jekyll (1960)
Taste of Fear (1961)
The Curse of the Werewolf (1961)
The Pirates of Blood River (1961)
The Phantom of the Opera (1962)
Captain Clegg (1962)
The Kiss of the Vampire (1963)
Maniac (1963)
Paranoiac (1963)
Nightmare (1964)
The Evil of Frankenstein (1964)
The Curse of the Mummy's Tomb (1964)
The Gorgon (1964)
The Devil-Ship Pirates (1964)
Hysteria (1965)
Fanatic (1965)
She (1965)
The Nanny (1965)
One Million Years B.C. (1966)
The Reptile (1966)
The Witches (1966)
Dracula: Prince of Darkness (1966)
The Plague of the Zombies (1966)
Frankenstein Created Woman (1967)
The Mummy's Shroud (1967)
Quatermass and the Pit (1967)
Slave Girls (1967)
Five Million Years to Earth (1968)
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1968)
The Devil Rides Out (1968)
The Anniversary (1968)
The Lost Continent (1968)
Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed (1969)
Crescendo (1970)
The Vampire Lovers (1970)
The Horror of Frankenstein (1970)
Taste the Blood of Dracula (1970)
Scars of Dracula (1970)
When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth (1970)
Blood from the Mummy's Tomb (1971)
Dr. Jekyll and Sister Hyde (1971)
Creatures the World Forgot (1971)
Twins of Evil (1971)
Vampire Circus (1971)
Lust for a Vampire (1971)
Straight on Till Morning (1972)
Fear in the Night (1972)
Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)
The Satanic Rites of Dracula (1973)
Captain Kronos Vampire Hunter (1974)
The Legend of the 7 Golden Vampires (1974)
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
Beyond the Rave (2008)
Let Me In (2010)
The Resident (2011)
Wake Wood (2011)
The Woman in Black (2012)
The Quiet Ones (2014)
The Woman in Black: Angel of Death (2015)
Specifications
- Pages: 184
- Language: English
- Size: 10.1 x 0.7 x 12.9 in
Subject: Hammer Films
Authors: Marcus Hearn
Filmography: Beyond the Rave | Blood from the Mummy's Tomb | Captain Clegg | Captain Kronos Vampire Hunter | Creatures the World Forgot | Crescendo | Dr. Jekyll and Sister Hyde | Dracula A.D. 1972 | Dracula Has Risen From the Grave | Dracula: Prince of Darkness | Fanatic | Fear in the Night | Five Million Years to Earth | Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell | Frankenstein Created Woman | Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed | Hell is a City | Hysteria | Let Me In | Lust for a Vampire | Maniac | Never Take Sweets from a Stranger | Nightmare | One Million Years B.C. | Paranoiac | Quatermass and the Pit | Scars of Dracula | She | Slave Girls | Straight on Till Morning | Taste of Fear | Taste the Blood of Dracula | The Abominable Snowman | The Anniversary | The Brides of Dracula | The Curse of the Mummy's Tomb | The Curse of the Werewolf | The Devil Rides Out | The Devil-Ship Pirates | The Evil of Frankenstein | The Gorgon | The Horror of Frankenstein | The Hound of the Baskervilles | The Kiss of the Vampire | The Legend of the 7 Golden Vampires | The Lost Continent | The Mummy's Shroud | The Nanny | The Phantom Of The Opera | The Pirates of Blood River | The Plague of the Zombies | The Quiet Ones | The Reptile | The Resident | The Revenge of Frankenstein | The Satanic Rites of Dracula | The Two Faces of Dr. Jekyll | The Vampire Lovers | The Witches | The Woman in Black | The Woman in Black: Angel of Death | Twins of Evil | Vampire Circus | Wake Wood | When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Exploitation | Fantasy | Featured | Hammer Films | Hardcover Books | Horror | Monster Movies | Mystery | Science Fiction | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Titan | Vampire Films | Zombie Films