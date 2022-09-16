Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Star Brand Comic Book Issue No.2 1986 Jim Shooter Marvel Comics 12303

Star Brand Comic Book Issue No.2 1986 Jim Shooter Marvel Comics 12303
View larger
Star Brand Comic Book Issue No.2 1986 Jim Shooter Marvel Comics 12303
$4.39
$3.99
See Options

1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

New Universe Star Brand Comic Book Issue No.2 1986 Marvel Comics Written by JIM SHOOTER. Art and cover by JOHN ROMITA JR., Inker Al Williamson, Colorist George Roussos & Bob Sharen, Penciler John Romita Jr., Letterers Joe Rosen, Editor Michael Higgins. Taking Charge! Kenneth Connell’s world will never be the same, as he finds out when he is forced to use the power of the Star Brand against terrorists armed with a nuke! Guest-starring Spitfire!
Barbara Petrovic, Jenny Swensen, Star Brand, Myron Feldman, Debbie the Duck

Explore More...

Related Items

Abattoir Comic Number 4 Radical Comics (2011)
Ginger 27×41 inch Original Movie Poster (1971) Cheri Caffaro [9357]
Funko POP Star Wars Luke Skywalker Bespin Encounter Exclusive Vinyl Bobble-Head #94
The Longest Day Original Movie Soundtrack
The New Titans Comic Book Issue No.103 1993 Marv Wolfman, John Costanza DC Comics A96
The Invaders Television Show Tie-In Edition (Pyramid R-1664, 1967)
Strange Invaders Original Insert 14 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1983)
Justice League of America DC Comics Cover 24 x 36 Inch Poster
True Blood – Show Your True Colors Slogan 24 x 36 inch Poster
The Movie Art of Syd Mead: Visual Futurist
comSKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.