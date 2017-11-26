Star Wars Universe Character Collage Image 36 x 24 Inch Movie Poster

View larger $12.98 $8.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

9 in stock





Poster SKU: 171127-67000-1

Part No: 50816b FP2344

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Star Wars items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Lucasfilm

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This stunning large format poster features many of your favorite characters from the Star Wars Universe.

Specifications

Size: 36x24 in

Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Billy Dee Williams | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Frank Oz | Harrison Ford | Ian McDiarmid | James Earl Jones | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew | Phil Brown | Sebastian Shaw

Subject: Star Wars

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Lucasfilm | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art