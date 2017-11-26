Twitter
Star Wars Universe Character Collage Image 36 x 24 Inch Movie Poster

$12.98

$8.98


9 in stock


PosterSKU: 171127-67000-1
Part No: 50816b FP2344
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Star Wars  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Lucasfilm
Details

This stunning large format poster features many of your favorite characters from the Star Wars Universe.

Specifications

  • Size: 36x24 in

Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Billy Dee Williams | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Frank Oz | Harrison Ford | Ian McDiarmid | James Earl Jones | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew | Phil Brown | Sebastian Shaw
Subject: Star Wars

