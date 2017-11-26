Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

$13.98
$9.98
Part No: 49556F
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Star Wars items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: May 25, 1983
Rating: PG
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Return of the Jedi begins after a daring mission to rescue Han Solo (Harrison Ford) from Jabba the Hutt. The rebels travel to Endor in order to destroy a more powerful Death Star. Meanwhile, Luke struggles to help Vader back from the dark side, while trying to avoid falling into the Emperor’s trap.
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Cast: Alec Guinness | Annie Arbogast | Anthony Daniels | Billy Dee Williams | Caroline Blakiston | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Denis Lawson | Dermot Crowley | Femi Taylor | Frank Oz | Harrison Ford | Ian McDiarmid | James Earl Jones | Jeremy Bulloch | Kenneth Colley | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Michael Carter | Michael Pennington | Peter Mayhew | Sebastian Shaw | Tim Rose | Warwick Davis
Directors: Richard Marquand
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Twentieth Century Fox