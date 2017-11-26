Twitter
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
$13.98

$9.98


3 in stock


PosterSKU: 171127-66984-1
Part No: 49556F
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

Details

Return of the Jedi begins after a daring mission to rescue Han Solo (Harrison Ford) from Jabba the Hutt. The rebels travel to Endor in order to destroy a more powerful Death Star. Meanwhile, Luke struggles to help Vader back from the dark side, while trying to avoid falling into the Emperor’s trap.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Alec Guinness | Annie Arbogast | Anthony Daniels | Billy Dee Williams | Caroline Blakiston | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Denis Lawson | Dermot Crowley | Femi Taylor | Frank Oz | Harrison Ford | Ian McDiarmid | James Earl Jones | Jeremy Bulloch | Kenneth Colley | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Michael Carter | Michael Pennington | Peter Mayhew | Sebastian Shaw | Tim Rose | Warwick Davis
Directors: Richard Marquand
Project Name: Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi

