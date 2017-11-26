Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

$13.98
$9.98
Part No: 49001F FP1419
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
Original U.S. Release: May 25, 1977
Rating: PG
Details
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope kicked off the Star Wars phenomenon, which has lasted more than 40 years. In the film, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) joins forces with Jedi Knight Ben Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), cocky pilot Han Solo (Harrison Ford), a Wookiee named Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) and droids C-3PO and R2-D2 (Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker) to save the galaxy from the Empire’s world-destroying battle-station. They also attempt to rescue Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) from the evil Darth Vader (Peter Mayhew/James Earl Jones).
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Harrison Ford | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew | Phil Brown
Directors: George Lucas
Project Name: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
