TokyoPop Choose Your Weapon Sampler (2004)

View larger $5.99 $2.59 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Softcover Book SKU: 190215-77165-1

ISBN-10: 1427802343

ISBN-13: 978-1427802347

Weight: 1.09 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: Tokyo Pop

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 7.3 x 4.9 x 0.4 in

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Tokyo Pop