TokyoPop Choose Your Weapon Sampler (2004)

$5.99
$2.59
Softcover BookSKU: 190215-77165-1
ISBN-10: 1427802343
ISBN-13: 978-1427802347
Weight: 1.09 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
ISBN-10: 1427802343
ISBN-13: 978-1427802347
Weight: 1.09 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Tokyo Pop
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 7.3 x 4.9 x 0.4 in
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Tokyo Pop