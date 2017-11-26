Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope “A Long Time Ago in a Galaxy Far Far Away” 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

View larger $13.98 $8.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Poster SKU: 171126-66998-1

Part No: 49557F FP1416

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Star Wars items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Suspense

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: Lucasfilm | Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: May 25, 1977

Rating: PG

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

George Lucas’ classic sci-fi epic is immortalized in this iconic painted movie poster featuring the famous tagline “A Long Time Ago in a Galaxy Far, Far Away.”

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Harrison Ford | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew | Phil Brown

Directors: George Lucas

Project Name: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Lucasfilm | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | Suspense | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Twentieth Century Fox