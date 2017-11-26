Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope “A Long Time Ago in a Galaxy Far Far Away” 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

$13.98
$8.98
Part No: 49557F FP1416
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Star Wars items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Suspense
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Lucasfilm | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: May 25, 1977
Rating: PG
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
George Lucas’ classic sci-fi epic is immortalized in this iconic painted movie poster featuring the famous tagline “A Long Time Ago in a Galaxy Far, Far Away.”
Specifications
- Size: 24x36 in
Cast: Alec Guinness | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Harrison Ford | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew | Phil Brown
Directors: George Lucas
Project Name: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Lucasfilm | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | Suspense | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Twentieth Century Fox