View larger $5.99 $3.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





comic SKU: 190323-77574

UPC: 813906010260

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy

Studio: Radical Books

Item Release Date: April 1, 2010

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Aladdin: Legacy of the Lost Comic Number 3 Radical Comics (April 2010).

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.



Authors: Ian Edginton

Artists: Stjepan Sejic

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | Fantasy | Graphic Novels | Radical Books