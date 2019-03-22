View larger $6.99 $4.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





comics SKU: 190322-77572-1

UPC: 893114002875

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy

Studio: Radical Books

Item Release Date: April 25, 2011

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Aladdin: Legacy of the Lost Comic Number 1 Radical Comics (April 2011).

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.



Authors: Ian Edginton | Patrick Reilly

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics | Fantasy | Graphic Novels | Radical Books