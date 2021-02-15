View larger $15.99 $5.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





VHS SKU: 210215-85171-1

ISBN-10: 0793915155

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Arnold Schwarzenegger | Bill Duke | Carl Weathers | Jesse Ventura | John McTiernan | Shane Black items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: VHS

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Monster Movies | Science Fiction

Studio: Twentieth Century Fox

Original U.S. Release: June 12, 1987

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Predator Premiere Series VHS Edition.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger | Bill Duke | Carl Weathers | Elpidia Carrillo | Jesse Ventura | Kevin Peter Hall | R.G. Armstrong | Richard Chaves | Shane Black | Sonny Landham

Directors: John McTiernan

Project Name: Predator

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Monster Movies | Movies & TV | Science Fiction | Twentieth Century Fox | VHS