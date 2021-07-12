A Scanner Darkly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition, Keanu Reeves

View larger $36.99

Soundtrack to the animated/sci fi Philip K Dick adaptation from Director Richard Linklater starring Robert Downey, JR and Keanu Reeves. Features work by Graham Reynolds as well as two exclusive remixes, one each by Meat Beat Manifesto and DJ Spooky. Austin Composer Graham Reynolds frequently collaborates with Richard Linklater who is Nominated in multiple categories for Best Picture Academy Award this year for Boyhood. Graham is also a highly respected musician in Texas with his band The Golden Arm Trio.

Item is still sealed and there is a corner bruise. Please review listing photos with our logo for condition details.

Limited Edition Marbled Vinyl

Playlists

7 Years From Now

Aphids

Swallowed Up in Victory

Strawberry Pie

The Dark World Where I Dwell

Sex, Beer, and Pills

A Farm Near the Mountains

Bug-Bite Squared

Pose as a Nark

Do You Like Cats'

A Scanner Darkly

Abrasocaine

Part of the Plan

Are You Experiencing Any Difficulties'

Your Move, Peterbilt

Room 203

Escorted to the Bright Lights

You'll See the Way You Saw Before

A New Path

Little Blue Flowers

Darkly Mix - Jack Dangers

Call Sign/aleph:/ - DJ Spooky

