Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

A Scanner Darkly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition, Keanu Reeves

A Scanner Darkly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition, Keanu Reeves
View larger
$36.99
From: $28.97
See Options

1 in stock
U28 Vinyl
SKU: 210712-84585-1
UPC: 809236100252
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
A Scanner Darkly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition, Keanu Reeves

1 in stock
U29 Vinyl
SKU: 210712-84585-2
UPC: 809236100252
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
A Scanner Darkly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition, Keanu Reeves

1 in stock
U30 Vinyl
SKU: 210712-84585-3
UPC: 809236100252
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
A Scanner Darkly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition, Keanu Reeves

Soundtrack to the animated/sci fi Philip K Dick adaptation from Director Richard Linklater starring Robert Downey, JR and Keanu Reeves. Features work by Graham Reynolds as well as two exclusive remixes, one each by Meat Beat Manifesto and DJ Spooky. Austin Composer Graham Reynolds frequently collaborates with Richard Linklater who is Nominated in multiple categories for Best Picture Academy Award this year for Boyhood. Graham is also a highly respected musician in Texas with his band The Golden Arm Trio.

Item is still sealed and there is a corner bruise. Please review listing photos with our logo for condition details.

Special Features

  • Limited Edition Marbled Vinyl

Playlists

  • 7 Years From Now
    Aphids
    Swallowed Up in Victory
    Strawberry Pie
    The Dark World Where I Dwell
    Sex, Beer, and Pills
    A Farm Near the Mountains
    Bug-Bite Squared
    Pose as a Nark
    Do You Like Cats'
    A Scanner Darkly
    Abrasocaine
    Part of the Plan
    Are You Experiencing Any Difficulties'
    Your Move, Peterbilt
    Room 203
    Escorted to the Bright Lights
    You'll See the Way You Saw Before
    A New Path
    Little Blue Flowers
    Darkly Mix - Jack Dangers
    Call Sign/aleph:/ - DJ Spooky

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...

Related Items

Entertainment Weekly Magazine (October 30, 2015) Daniel Craig
Predator Movie 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C22]
Heavy Metal: The Movie 18×24 inch Promotional Movie Poster [E07]
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Set of 6 Trading Cards [B22]
Batman: The Animated Series The Phantom City Creative Collection Art Book Hardcover Edition
Lost, Lonely and Vicious – Postcards from the Great Trash Films (Oct 22, 1988) [86053]
Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook Hardcover Edition
Doctor Who – Victory of the Daleks 24 x 36 Inch Propaganda-Style BBC Television Series Poster
Lenox Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny Santa Holiday Ornament 4.5 Inch
Switchblade Sisters Special Edition Blu-ray
A Scanner Darkly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition, Keanu Reeves
U28 VinylSKU: 210712-84585-1
UPC: 809236100252
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
A Scanner Darkly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition, Keanu Reeves
U29 VinylSKU: 210712-84585-2
UPC: 809236100252
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
A Scanner Darkly Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition, Keanu Reeves
U30 VinylSKU: 210712-84585-3
UPC: 809236100252
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.