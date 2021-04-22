Tarantino Experience: The Ultimate Tribute to Quentin Tarantino – Music From and Inspired by His Films 2-LP Import Vinyl Edition

- Directors: Quentin Tarantino
- Contributors Al Green | Bernard Herrmann | Billie Jo Spears | Blue Swede | Bobby Womack | Brothers Johnson | Chuck Berry | Clarence Carter | Dennis Yost & The Classic IV | Dick Dale & His Del-Tones | Duane Eddy | Dusty Springfield | Leroy Gomez | Los Bravos | Paul Revere & The Raiders | Quentin Tarantino | Richard Twang & His Cadillacs | Santa Esmeralda | Screamin' Jay Hawkins | Serge Gainsbourg | The Coasters | The Hurricanes | The Mamas and the Papas | The Meters | Vanilla Fudge | Wilson Pickett
- Filmography Death Proof | Django Unchained | Inglourious Basterds | Jackie Brown | Kill Bill: Volume 1 | Kill Bill: Volume 2 | Once Upon a Time in Hollywood | Pulp Fiction | Reservoir Dogs | The Hateful Eight
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers
- Studios: Music Brokers
- Product Release Date: August 16, 2019
The Tarantino Experience is the original sound of one of the greatest filmmakers of the last 50 years and his uncanny talent. Featuring music from Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Jackie Brown, Reservoir Dogs, Death Proof, and his 2019 picture Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. To some movie directors, the music heard in their films seems as (or more) important than the images seen or the dialogue spoken.
Many Quentin Tarantino fans would regard a Reservoir Dogs without ‘Stuck in the Middle with You’ or a Pulp Fiction without ‘Misirlou’ as not Reservoir Dogs or Pulp Fiction at all. The Tarantino Experience pays tribute to one of the greatest filmmakers of the last 50 years and his uncanny talent. Featuring music from and inspired by his films Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Vol. 1, Jackie Brown, Reservoir Dogs, Death Proof and his 2019 picture Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, attempts to help you explore Tarantino’s personal way to approach his projects when it comes to their music.
Special Features
- Limited Edition 180-gram 2-LP Red and Yellow Colored Vinyl
Playlists
- Side A
- Miserlou by: Dick Dale & His Del-Tones
- You Never Can Tell by: Chuck Berry
- Spooky by: Dennis Yost & The Classic IV
- I Put A Spell On You by: Screamin' Jay Hawkins
- Mambo Miam Miam by: Serge Gainsbourg
- Good Thing by: Paul Revere & The Raiders
- Side B
- Intro (Twisted Nerve) by: Bernard Herrmann
- Let's Stay Together by: Al Green
- Son Of A Preacher Man by: Dusty Springfield
- Something You Got by: Wilson Pickett
- Backstabbers by: Clarence Carter
- Fever by: Billie Jo Spears
- Side C
- Bring A Little Lovin' by: Los Bravos
- Rebel Rouser by: Duane Eddy
- Out Of Limits by: The Hurricanes
- Straight Shooter by: The Mamas and the Papas
- Apache by: Richard Twang & His Cadillacs
- Down In Mexico by: The Coasters
- Side D
- California Dreamin' by: Bobby Womack
- Strawberry Letter 23 by: Brothers Johnson
- Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood by: Leroy Gomez | Santa Esmeralda
- Hooked On A Feeling by: Blue Swede
- Look-Ka-Py-Py by: The Meters
- You Keep Me Hangin' On by: Vanilla Fudge
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Material: 180-gram color vinyl
- People / Bands: Al Green | Bernard Herrmann | Billie Jo Spears | Blue Swede | Bobby Womack | Brothers Johnson | Chuck Berry | Clarence Carter | Dennis Yost & The Classic IV | Dick Dale & His Del-Tones | Duane Eddy | Dusty Springfield | Leroy Gomez | Los Bravos | Paul Revere & The Raiders | Quentin Tarantino | Richard Twang & His Cadillacs | Santa Esmeralda | Screamin' Jay Hawkins | Serge Gainsbourg | The Coasters | The Hurricanes | The Mamas and the Papas | The Meters | Vanilla Fudge | Wilson Pickett
- Shows / Movies: Death Proof | Django Unchained | Inglourious Basterds | Jackie Brown | Kill Bill: Volume 1 | Kill Bill: Volume 2 | Once Upon a Time in Hollywood | Pulp Fiction | Reservoir Dogs | The Hateful Eight
- Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers
- Studios / Manufacturers: Music Brokers
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks