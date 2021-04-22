Tarantino Experience: The Ultimate Tribute to Quentin Tarantino – Music From and Inspired by His Films 2-LP Import Vinyl Edition

View larger $32.99

The Tarantino Experience is the original sound of one of the greatest filmmakers of the last 50 years and his uncanny talent. Featuring music from Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Jackie Brown, Reservoir Dogs, Death Proof, and his 2019 picture Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. To some movie directors, the music heard in their films seems as (or more) important than the images seen or the dialogue spoken.

Many Quentin Tarantino fans would regard a Reservoir Dogs without ‘Stuck in the Middle with You’ or a Pulp Fiction without ‘Misirlou’ as not Reservoir Dogs or Pulp Fiction at all. The Tarantino Experience pays tribute to one of the greatest filmmakers of the last 50 years and his uncanny talent. Featuring music from and inspired by his films Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Vol. 1, Jackie Brown, Reservoir Dogs, Death Proof and his 2019 picture Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, attempts to help you explore Tarantino’s personal way to approach his projects when it comes to their music.

