Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

I Malamondo Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Ennio Morricone 2-LP Limited Vinyl Edition

I Malamondo Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Ennio Morricone 2-LP Limited Vinyl Edition
View larger
I Malamondo Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Ennio Morricone 2-LP Limited Vinyl Edition
I Malamondo Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Ennio Morricone 2-LP Limited Vinyl Edition
$45.99
$41.70
See Options

3 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210422-86683-1
UPC: 8024709206428
Part No: CS003
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New

One of Morricone’s earliest works, and possibly one of his most eccentric and colorful scores, this soundtrack spans many genres (classical, bossanova, jazz, latin) and features the renowned vocals of “I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni” and “I 4+4 di Nora Orlandi” – two choirs that embody the spirit of Italian soundtracks of the time. Carefully restored from the original masters, this score includes the track, “L’Ultima Volta (The Last Time)” and 7 unreleased pieces.

The documentary I Malamondo profiles strange behaviors and practices in Europe, including nude skiing in Switzerland, hog-butchering in Italy, and a sex orgy in a graveyard.

Special Features

  • Restored and Remastered from the Original Master Tapes
  • Featuring 7 Previously Unreleased Pieces and 2 Tracks Released on Vinyl for the First Time
  • New Original Artwork Designed by Eric Adrian Lee
  • Includes the track L'Ultima Volta (The Last Time) Featured in Wes Anderson's film The French Dispatch

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
Explore More...

Related Items

The Untouchables: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
75th Academy Awards Limited Edition Commemorative 27 x 40 inch Poster
Faces of Death 30th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray
Australia After Dark
Raiders! The Story Of The Greatest Fan Film Ever Made Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Copy Combo Set
Frank Frazetta Painting with Fire Autographed by Director #17 of 200 (2003)
Ennio Morricone: Itinerary of a Genius 2-Disc Set – The Mission, Lolita, Once Upon a Time in the West + More
Ruby Ridge: American Experience DVD
Paranormal State Season Five DVD Edition (2011) [302]
Vanessa Del Rio: Fifty Years of Slightly Slutty Behavior Hardcover Slipcover Book + DVD Documentary
VinylSKU: 210422-86683-1
UPC: 8024709206428
Part No: CS003
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New