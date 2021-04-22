I Malamondo Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Ennio Morricone 2-LP Limited Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Adriano Celentano | Don Backy | Gino Santercole | Marvin Miller | Riccardo Cucciolla
- Directors: Paolo Cavara
- Project Name I Malamondo
- Composers Ennio Morricone
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Documentary | Exploitation | Sexploitation | Thrillers
- Studios: Cam Sugar | Decca Records
- Original Release Date: April 30, 1964
- Product Release Date: January 24, 2021
- Rating: NR
- More: Ennio Morricone
One of Morricone’s earliest works, and possibly one of his most eccentric and colorful scores, this soundtrack spans many genres (classical, bossanova, jazz, latin) and features the renowned vocals of “I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni” and “I 4+4 di Nora Orlandi” – two choirs that embody the spirit of Italian soundtracks of the time. Carefully restored from the original masters, this score includes the track, “L’Ultima Volta (The Last Time)” and 7 unreleased pieces.
The documentary I Malamondo profiles strange behaviors and practices in Europe, including nude skiing in Switzerland, hog-butchering in Italy, and a sex orgy in a graveyard.
Special Features
- Restored and Remastered from the Original Master Tapes
- Featuring 7 Previously Unreleased Pieces and 2 Tracks Released on Vinyl for the First Time
- New Original Artwork Designed by Eric Adrian Lee
- Includes the track L'Ultima Volta (The Last Time) Featured in Wes Anderson's film The French Dispatch
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Adriano Celentano | Don Backy | Ennio Morricone | Gino Santercole | Marvin Miller | Paolo Cavara | Riccardo Cucciolla
- Shows / Movies: I Malamondo
- Genres: Documentary | Exploitation | Sexploitation | Thrillers
- Studios / Manufacturers: Cam Sugar | Decca Records
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks