I Malamondo Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Ennio Morricone 2-LP Limited Vinyl Edition

One of Morricone’s earliest works, and possibly one of his most eccentric and colorful scores, this soundtrack spans many genres (classical, bossanova, jazz, latin) and features the renowned vocals of “I Cantori Moderni di Alessandroni” and “I 4+4 di Nora Orlandi” – two choirs that embody the spirit of Italian soundtracks of the time. Carefully restored from the original masters, this score includes the track, “L’Ultima Volta (The Last Time)” and 7 unreleased pieces.

The documentary I Malamondo profiles strange behaviors and practices in Europe, including nude skiing in Switzerland, hog-butchering in Italy, and a sex orgy in a graveyard.

Special Features

Restored and Remastered from the Original Master Tapes

Featuring 7 Previously Unreleased Pieces and 2 Tracks Released on Vinyl for the First Time

New Original Artwork Designed by Eric Adrian Lee

Includes the track L'Ultima Volta (The Last Time) Featured in Wes Anderson's film The French Dispatch

