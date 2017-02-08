Ray Harryhausen: Special Effects Titan Special Edition

View larger $14.95 From: $10.99 Use dropdown to see multiple styles available and all sizes for each one. \/ Choose From 2 Size and Style Options \/ Blu-ray $14.99 DVD $10.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

The remarkable career of the movie industry’s most admired and influential special-effects auteur, the legendary Ray Harryhausen, is the subject of Gilles Penso’s definitive documentary Ray Harryhausen: Special Effects Titan. Leaving no doubt as to Harryhausen’s seminal influence on modern-day special effects, the documentary features enlightening and entertaining interviews with the man himself, Randy Cook, Peter Jackson, Nick Park, Phil Tippet, Terry Gilliam, Dennis Muren, John Landis, Guillermo del Toro, James Cameron, Steven Spielberg and many more. These filmmakers, who today push the boundaries of special effects movie-making, pay tribute to the father of Stop Motion animation and films such as ‘The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms’, ‘It Came from Beneath the Sea’, ‘The 7th Voyage of Sinbad’, ‘Mysterious Island’, ‘Jason and the Argonauts’ and ‘The Golden Voyage of Sinbad’ – the films that enthralled them as children and inspired them to become filmmakers in their own right.

Special Features

Interviews with Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, Peter Lord, Rick Baker

12 Interview outtakes with Joe Dante, John Lasseter, Nick Park and more!

A message to Ray

Deleted Scenes

On the set of Sinbad

Paris Cinematheque Q&A

London Gate Theater Q&A

Audio commentary with the filmmakers

Original Trailer

Ray Harryhausen Trailer Reel

Cast: Dennis Muren | Guillermo del Toro | Henry Selick | James Cameron | John Landis | Nick Park | Peter Jackson | Phil Tippett | Randall William Cook | Ray Bradbury | Ray Harryhausen | Steven Spielberg | Terry Gilliam | Tim Burton | Tony Dalton

Directors: Gilles Penso

