Cronos Criterion Collection

Details
Guillermo del Toro made an auspicious and audacious feature debut with Cronos, a highly unorthodox tale about the seductiveness of the idea of immortality. Kindly antiques dealer Jesús Gris (Federico Luppi) happens upon an ancient golden device in the shape of a scarab, and soon finds himself the possessor and victim of its sinister, addictive powers, as well as the target of a mysterious American named Angel (a delightfully crude and deranged Ron Perlman). Featuring marvelous special makeup effects and the haunting imagery for which del Toro has become world-renowned, Cronos is a dark, visually rich, and emotionally captivating fantasy.
Special Features
- New, restored high-definition digital transfer, supervised and approved by director Guillermo del Toro and cinematographer Guillermo Navarro, with DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray edition
- Optional original Spanish-language voice-over introduction
- Two audio commentaries, one featuring del Toro, the other producers Arthur H. Gorson and Bertha Navarro and coproducer Alejandro Springall
- Geometria, an unreleased 1987 short horror film by del Toro, finished in 2010, with a new video interview with the director
- Welcome to Bleak House, a video tour by del Toro of his home offices, featuring his personal collections
- New video interviews with del Toro, Navarro, and actor Ron Perlman
- Video interview with actor Federico Luppi
- Stills gallery
- Trailer
- New and improved English subtitle translation, approved by the director
- Booklet featuring a new essay by film critic Maitland McDonagh and excerpts from del Toro’s notes for the film
- New cover by comic artist Mike Mignola
Specifications
- Runtime: 92 minutes
- Audio: Stereo
- Language: Spanish, English
- Subtitles: English
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Region: A/1
Cast: Claudio Brook | Daniel Giménez Cacho | Federico Luppi | Margarita Isabel | Ron Perlman | Tamara Shanath
Directors: Guillermo del Toro
