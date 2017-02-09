Cronos Criterion Collection

View larger $29.95 From: $20.99 Use dropdown to see multiple styles available and all sizes for each one. \/ Choose From 2 Size and Style Options \/ Blu-ray $27.94 DVD $20.99 - Select Qty - 1

Details

Guillermo del Toro made an auspicious and audacious feature debut with Cronos, a highly unorthodox tale about the seductiveness of the idea of immortality. Kindly antiques dealer Jesús Gris (Federico Luppi) happens upon an ancient golden device in the shape of a scarab, and soon finds himself the possessor and victim of its sinister, addictive powers, as well as the target of a mysterious American named Angel (a delightfully crude and deranged Ron Perlman). Featuring marvelous special makeup effects and the haunting imagery for which del Toro has become world-renowned, Cronos is a dark, visually rich, and emotionally captivating fantasy.

Special Features

New, restored high-definition digital transfer, supervised and approved by director Guillermo del Toro and cinematographer Guillermo Navarro, with DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray edition

Optional original Spanish-language voice-over introduction

Two audio commentaries, one featuring del Toro, the other producers Arthur H. Gorson and Bertha Navarro and coproducer Alejandro Springall

Geometria, an unreleased 1987 short horror film by del Toro, finished in 2010, with a new video interview with the director

Welcome to Bleak House, a video tour by del Toro of his home offices, featuring his personal collections

New video interviews with del Toro, Navarro, and actor Ron Perlman

Video interview with actor Federico Luppi

Stills gallery

Trailer

New and improved English subtitle translation, approved by the director

Booklet featuring a new essay by film critic Maitland McDonagh and excerpts from del Toro’s notes for the film

New cover by comic artist Mike Mignola

Specifications

Runtime: 92 minutes

Audio: Stereo

Language: Spanish, English

Subtitles: English

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Region: A/1

Cast: Claudio Brook | Daniel Giménez Cacho | Federico Luppi | Margarita Isabel | Ron Perlman | Tamara Shanath

Directors: Guillermo del Toro

