The Hills Have Eyes Limited Blu-ray Special Edition

View larger $39.95 $35.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 170209-62976-1

Weight: 0.14 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Wes Craven items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Crime | Horror | Suspense | Thriller

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: July 22, 1977

Item Release Date: October 11, 2016

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

THE LUCKY ONES DIED FIRST… Horror master Wes Craven achieved critical and commercial success with the likes of Scream and A Nightmare on Elm Street – but for many genre fans, the director’s seminal 1977 effort The Hills Have Eyes remains his masterpiece. Taking a detour whilst on route to Los Angeles, the Carter family run into trouble when their campervan breaks down in the middle of the desert. Stranded, the family find themselves at the mercy of a group of monstrous cannibals lurking in the surrounding hills. With their lives under threat, the Carters are forced to fight back by any means necessary. As gruelling a viewing experience today as it was upon initial release, The Hills Have Eyes stands alongside the likes of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Night of the Living Dead as one of the defining moments in American horror cinema.

Special Features

Brand new 4K restoration from original film elements, supervised by producer Peter Locke

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original mono audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

6 collectible postcards

Reversible fold-out poster featuring new and original artwork

Limited edition booklet featuring new writing on the film by critic Brad Stevens and a consideration of the Hills franchise by Ewan Cant, illustrated with original archive stills

Audio commentary with Wes Craven and Peter Locke

Looking Back on The Hills Have Eyes - making-of documentary featuring interviews with Craven, Locke, actors Michael Berryman, Dee Wallace, Janus Blythe, Robert Houston, Susan Lanier and director of photography Eric Saarinen

The Desert Sessions - brand new interview with composer Don Peake

Alternate ending, in HD for the first time

Trailers and TV Spots

Image Gallery

Original Screenplay (BD/DVD-ROM Content)

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Paul Shipper

Limited to 10,000 units for the USA edition

Specifications

Runtime: 90 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: Mono 1.0

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Brenda Marinoff | Cordy Clark | Dee Wallace | James Whitworth | Janus Blythe | John Steadman | Lance Gordon | Martin Speer | Michael Berryman | Peter Locke | Robert Houston | Russ Grieve | Suze Lanier-Bramlett | Virginia Vincent

Directors: Wes Craven

Related Items

Categories

Arrow | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Horror | Movies & TV | Suspense | Thriller | Throwback Space