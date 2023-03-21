Share Page Support Us
Marlene Dietrich Original 4.25 x 6 inch Postcard Photo Mounted on Mat [P82]

Marlene Dietrich Original 4.25 x 6 inch Postcard Photo Mounted on Mat [P82]
View larger
Marlene Dietrich Original 4.25 x 6 inch Postcard Photo Mounted on Mat [P82]
$14.19
$12.90
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Print
SKU: 230321-107001
Weight: 0.4 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Marlene Dietrich Original 4.25 x 6 inch Postcard Photo Mounted on Mat.

Minor storage wear and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

