Howard Shore SE7EN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score 2LP Vinyl Edition

Presenting the debut vinyl release of SE7EN Original Motion Picture Score by Howard Shore. Directed by David Fincher, Se7en is a 1995 gritty neo-noir film starring Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kevin Spacey.
Pitt and Freeman star as Detectives Mills and Somerset as they search for the elusive serial killer John Doe (Spacey), who has been carrying out meticulously planned murders based on each of the Seven Deadly Sins. As the murders pile up, the detectives gain insight to John Doe’s twisted philosophy, leading to the grizzly end of his terrible crime spree.
The score by master composer Howard Shore brings a somber and menacing component to the movie. The dark and symphonic orchestrations undercut Fincher’s gruesome images with an unyielding tension throughout the film. Shore’s deep resonant brass and high eerie strings drag the listener deeper into the cruel and chaotic world of Se7en.
The SE7EN Original Motion Picture Score by Howard Shore is available for the first time on vinyl as a deluxe 2xLP.
Features Include
- 150 gram colored vinyl
- Heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating
- 11×11 inch printed insert
- Layout and design by Steve Reeves
Directed by David Fincher, SE7EN stars Morgan Freeman, Andrew Kevin Walker, Daniel Zacapa, Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow, John Cassini, Bob Mack, Peter Crombie, Reg E. Cathey, R. Lee Ermey, George Christy, Endre Hules, Hawthorne James, William Davidson, Bob Collins, Jimmy Dale Hartsell, Richard Roundtree, Charline Su, Dominique Jennings and Allan Kolman.
Tracklist
Side A
- The Last Seven Days
- Gluttony
- Linoleum
- Somerset
- Greed
- Mrs. Mills
Side B
- Help Me
- Sloth
- Library
- John Doe
Side C
- Apartment #604
- Lust
- Pride
- The Wire
Side D
- Envy
- Wrath