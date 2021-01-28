Share Page Support Us
Poser Issue Number 2 Comic + 7 inch Vinyl

Details

Waxwork Comics is thrilled to present the second installment in the ongoing punk rock slasher-horror comic book series, POSER. In this Issue #2 of Poser, blood has been spilled, and the youth of the Redondo Beach punk scene are on high alert! As tensions rise, so do suspicions. Is there a copycat killer on the loose, or is there truth behind the sinister-slasher “urban legend” of Poser?

Includes an original soundtrack pressed to 7″ blue and pink vinyl featuring all new music by Joel Grind of Toxic Holocaust!

Special Features

  • All new multi-issue horror-comic book series
  • Includes original soundtrack by Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust)
  • 7 inch Blue and Pink Swirl Colored Vinyl
  • Story by Matt Miner
  • Illustrated by Clay McCormack
  • Colors by Doug Garbark
  • Letters by Taylor Esposito

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Authors: Matt Miner
Artists: Clay McCormack
Composers: Joel Grind
Contributors: Doug Garbark | Taylor Esposito

