Poser Issue Number 2 Comic + 7 inch Vinyl

Waxwork Comics is thrilled to present the second installment in the ongoing punk rock slasher-horror comic book series, POSER. In this Issue #2 of Poser, blood has been spilled, and the youth of the Redondo Beach punk scene are on high alert! As tensions rise, so do suspicions. Is there a copycat killer on the loose, or is there truth behind the sinister-slasher “urban legend” of Poser?
Includes an original soundtrack pressed to 7″ blue and pink vinyl featuring all new music by Joel Grind of Toxic Holocaust!
- All new multi-issue horror-comic book series
- Includes original soundtrack by Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust)
- 7 inch Blue and Pink Swirl Colored Vinyl
- Story by Matt Miner
- Illustrated by Clay McCormack
- Colors by Doug Garbark
- Letters by Taylor Esposito
- Number of Discs: 1
Authors: Matt Miner
Artists: Clay McCormack
Composers: Joel Grind
Contributors: Doug Garbark | Taylor Esposito