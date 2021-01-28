Poser Issue Number 2 Comic + 7 inch Vinyl

View larger $29.99 $23.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

Waxwork Comics is thrilled to present the second installment in the ongoing punk rock slasher-horror comic book series, POSER. In this Issue #2 of Poser, blood has been spilled, and the youth of the Redondo Beach punk scene are on high alert! As tensions rise, so do suspicions. Is there a copycat killer on the loose, or is there truth behind the sinister-slasher “urban legend” of Poser?

Includes an original soundtrack pressed to 7″ blue and pink vinyl featuring all new music by Joel Grind of Toxic Holocaust!

All new multi-issue horror-comic book series

Includes original soundtrack by Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust)

7 inch Blue and Pink Swirl Colored Vinyl

Story by Matt Miner

Illustrated by Clay McCormack

Colors by Doug Garbark

Letters by Taylor Esposito

Number of Discs: 1



Authors: Matt Miner

Artists: Clay McCormack

Composers: Joel Grind

Contributors: Doug Garbark | Taylor Esposito

