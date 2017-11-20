Twitter
Kick-Ass Red Mist 24 x 36 Inch Character Movie Poster

Kick-Ass Red Mist 24 x 36 Inch Character Movie Poster
View larger

$12.98

$8.99


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 171120-67356-1
Part No: PP32170
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Comedy | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Teen Films
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Lionsgate
Original U.S. Release: April 16, 2010
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This character poster for the comic book adaptation Kick-Ass, directed by Matthew Vaughn, features Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Red Mist, the alter ego of Chris D’Amico.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson | Christopher Mintz-Plasse | Deborah Twiss | Elizabeth McGovern | Evan Peters | Garrett M. Brown | Johnny Hopkins | Lyndsy Fonseca | Sophie Wu | Stu 'Large' Riley
Directors: Matthew Vaughn
Project Name: Kick-Ass
Characters: Red Mist

Categories

Action | Comedy | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Flavor | Fantasy | Featured | Lionsgate | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Teen Films | The Museum of Fantastic Art

