Stella Stevens American International Pictures Press Publicity Photo (1974) [F65]

- Subject Stella Stevens
- Project Name Slaughter
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
- Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema
- Studios: American International Pictures
- More: Stella Stevens
Stella Stevens American International Pictures Publicity Photo (1974). This is most-likely a scene from the AIP-produced movie Slaughter, even though that film was released in 1972. also starred Jim Brown and Rip Torn.
Specifications
- Size: 10x8 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Stella Stevens
- Shows / Movies: Slaughter
- Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema
- Studios / Manufacturers: American International Pictures
- Product Types: Originals