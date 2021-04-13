Stella Stevens American International Pictures Press Publicity Photo (1974) [F65]

View larger $13.99

$10.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock pic

SKU: 210413-86309-1

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Stella Stevens American International Pictures Publicity Photo (1974). This is most-likely a scene from the AIP-produced movie Slaughter, even though that film was released in 1972. also starred Jim Brown and Rip Torn.

Specifications

Size: 10x8 in

Related Items