Assassins DVD Edition

Assassins DVD Edition
$19.99
$15.70
2 in stock
DVD
SKU: 210413-86307-1
UPC: 738329252359
Part No: K25235
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

The audacious murder of Kim Jong-un’s brother in a crowded Malaysian airport sparked a worldwide media frenzy. At the center of the investigation are two young women who are either cold-blooded killers or unwitting pawns in a political assassination. Assassins goes beyond the headlines to question every angle of this case, from human trafficking to geopolitical espionage to the secretive dynamics of the North Korean dynasty.

Special Features

  • Trailers

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Runtime: 104 min
  • Language: English, Indonesian, Malay, Vietnamese
  • Subtitles: English
  • Audio: 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Stereo
