Assassins DVD Edition

- Cast: Anna Fifield | Doan Thi Huong | Hadi Azmi | Siti Aisyah
- Directors: Ryan White
- Project Name Assassins
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Formats: DVD
- Genres: Documentary | Mystery | Suspense
- Studios: Kino Lorber
- Original Release Date: October 10, 2020
- Product Release Date: January 19, 2021
- Rating: NR
The audacious murder of Kim Jong-un’s brother in a crowded Malaysian airport sparked a worldwide media frenzy. At the center of the investigation are two young women who are either cold-blooded killers or unwitting pawns in a political assassination. Assassins goes beyond the headlines to question every angle of this case, from human trafficking to geopolitical espionage to the secretive dynamics of the North Korean dynasty.
Special Features
- Trailers
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
- Runtime: 104 min
- Language: English, Indonesian, Malay, Vietnamese
- Subtitles: English
- Audio: 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Stereo
