Assassins DVD Edition

View larger $19.99

$15.70 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock DVD

SKU: 210413-86307-1

UPC: 738329252359

Part No: K25235

Weight: 0.06 lbs

Condition: New



The audacious murder of Kim Jong-un’s brother in a crowded Malaysian airport sparked a worldwide media frenzy. At the center of the investigation are two young women who are either cold-blooded killers or unwitting pawns in a political assassination. Assassins goes beyond the headlines to question every angle of this case, from human trafficking to geopolitical espionage to the secretive dynamics of the North Korean dynasty.

Special Features

Trailers

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: 1

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Runtime: 104 min

Language: English, Indonesian, Malay, Vietnamese

Subtitles: English

Audio: 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Stereo

Related Items